Chanunkha breaks barriers: Malawi woman venture into brake bonding business

For a very long time the business of brake bonding and bonding of other important vehicle components like clutch plates and brake shoes was dominated by men, but a very determined and courageous woman has broken the trend.

This woman is Chrissie Nyirenda Chanunkha who has opened a new shop and small factory at Malangalanga.

She buys her raw materials from South Africa and the quality of her products is world class.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times the soft spoken Chanukha who is married and has two kids says she has always had a passion for spare parts business but never thought that one day she will be the only woman doing bonding.

She said:”It was always my passion to work in the motor vehicle industry and now I am living my dream. I learnt this art of reconditioning break pads, clutch plates and shoes from my previous employer.

“Since it was my passion to grow in leaps and bounds I decided to move on and start my own. Apart from bonding we also sell reconditioned pressure plates and we also do skimming.”

Chanunkha also disclosed that she sells new clutch plates and pressure plates, break pads, release bearings and other vehicle components.

On how business is performing despite being new on the market, Chanunkha says everything is going on well but bemoaned the tendency by some customers who normally do not pay on time.

“We have ambitious plans and next year we will be opening new shops in Mzuzu and Blantyre God willing. I want to challenge women not to fear venturing into male dominated fields because of stereoptypes but be brave and bold. Currently I am employing five men and once we expand we will employ many more,” she added.

A woman activist Bettie Chataika congratulated Chanunkha for her bravery saying that this is what Malawi needs.

“This needs to be encouraged. Women must not fear to venture into male dominated fields,” said Chataika.

