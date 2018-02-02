Chaponda claims cash found stashed in suitcases belongs to DPP – Witness

Former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda claims that thousands of dollars and millions of Kwachas found by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) stashed inside suitcases hidden in the bedroom of his bedroom during a search, belongs to the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Chaponda is second-in-command in DPP as its vice-president responsible for the Southern Region and parliamentarian for Mulanje West.
He is being accused of corruption in the procurement of maize from Zambia.
Testifying before Zomba Magistrate Court on Thursday, prosecution third witness Robert Mbuzi Mkandawire, senior investigations officer for the ACB, who searched Chaponda’s residence in Lilongwe where they found money in various currencies, said they were told by Chaponda that the money was realised from a Blue Night function which the DPP held in Blantyre.
Mkandawire stated that when the graft-busting body inquired from DPP treasurer-general Henry Mussa, also Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism and Nicholas Dausi, a senior DPP member and Minister of Information and Communications Technology, about the issue, they both denied that the money was realised from the said event.
Between US$58,000 and MK124 million in cash was found after a search at Chaponda’s home last year.
The cash stashed in suitcases reminds Malawians of the biggest corruption scandal called ‘Cashgate’ scam which involved fraudulent government payments for services not rendered and for “ghost pensions” to fictional government retirees.
Corrupt officials pocketed the money, using it to buy smart cars and mansions — or simply stuffed bundles of US dollars and Malawi kwacha in car boots, handbags and pillowcases, hence the “cash” in “Cashgate.
Chaponda is answering three charges which include giving false information to ACB, influencing a public officer to misuse his position and possession of foreign currency. He has constantly denied any wrong doing.
He was arrested by ACB in July last year on suspicion of corruption relating to procurement of the K26 billion maize from Zambia.
Meanwhile, Zomba chief resident magistrate (CRM) Paul Chiotcha then adjourned the matter to February 8 2018 for the State, through ACB, to parade more witnesses.
17 Comments on "Chaponda claims cash found stashed in suitcases belongs to DPP – Witness"
Ngati Hon. Dausi akufika potsutsana ndi mkuluyu, ndiye Chaponda nimunkhungu wakufipo.
Whoever thinks Chaponda will be arrested is wasting time.People hate him because he is super intelligent hence makin up stories against him. Graduate from Yale University. Si za makaladi apagalaja mu chikwawamu akufuna u veep ku MCP wa.
Anyapapi omapeka nkhani muyaluka! Chaponda ndi Boma ndi khethekhethe! DPP woye! Tikumvana zimenezo?
I see the cases against Chaponda going nowhere.The man is smart and innocent.
Cheap propaganda by the failing MCP which uses NyasaTimes And Times Group. Chaponda is winning the case and DPP is winning the elections next year.
Ndiye chodabwitsa ndi chani? Isn’t he the VP for the party? Parties are involved in expenditure and i don’t except ndalama za chipani kumakhala ndi Peter Mutharika ku state house!
Malawi media is very pathetic! Nyasa Times and Times Group You choose what to cover and where the government is doing well you turn a blind eye.Let me update on you this case of money laundering involving Chaponda,it has already been thrown out of court! DPP still remains the best party.
Blue Night K124 million? Inaliko liti? Mulibe account. Koma a DPP eish.
What a lie Dr Chaponda??? Did people bring USD to your blue night??? Did you have another blue night in the USA so thay people paid dollars???.
He must be sent to prison for justice sake. Dpp is rotten to the roots ofcourse
Money realised from blue night event in Blantyre but found in LILONGWE????? Why cant you bank the cash in Blantyre????? You had the guts to travel with it from Blantyre to Lilongwe????? For what reason????? DPP Treasurer general not aware kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk mukuuza mwana eti a Chaponda. Mukhaula muona, chaka chake ndi chino