Charis Missionary Church endorses Mutharika for 2019 Malawi elections

November 23, 2018 Kennedy Nyirongo-Mana 5 Comments

Charis Missionary Church (CMC) in Mzuzu, has commended government for uplifting lives of people in the Northern Region, and has since endorsed the candidature of President Peter Mutharika in next year’s election.

Mutharika to seek fresh mandate

Speaking in an interview, CMC country representative, Eleck Phiri said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)  led government has demonstrated that it is development conscious as it has managed to change the face of the northern region especially the city of Mzuzu.

He cited rehabilitation of the Orton Chirwa Avenue and construction of the Mzuzu Nkhata Bay Road as examples.

Phiri appealed to citizens to be patriotic to their country by helping government in propelling it to greater heights. He said politics of castigation will lead the country nowhere.

“Government’s concern is the social welfare of mankind, and as a church we look at mankind in spiritual realm, and you will see that what the DPP government has done is commendable and needs to be continued,” Phiri said.

The clergy said the church endorsed the candidature of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in the May 2019 Tripartite Elections, because developments which have taken place so far, have demonstrated that the country needs him.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
magwiraMwana wa a NankhomabankiAkaSCARIOT-MAN Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
magwira
Guest
magwira

Mpingo umenewu nde wandaniso plis, nkoyamba kumva, napuse napuse kapena?, Chilipo tchalitchi choti chingapange endorse amunthalika ndi DPP? mukumulakwilatu nkuluyu, adzafa ndi BP za zii,

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago
Mwana wa a Nankhoma
Guest
Mwana wa a Nankhoma

So K145 Million theft is nothing to you or may be your church encourages this

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago
banki
Guest
banki

CMC (CHARIS CHURCH) Chimene ichi mwati mupinngo wanji mu Malawi? Nanu DPP mwasowa mupingo wokuyamikilani

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes ago
Aka
Guest
Aka

This church is never heard of in Mzuzu. Where is it located? I am a private investigator but it might be one of these briefcase churches who salivate at a carrot of MK10, 000 ( ten thousanda Malawi Kwacha) dangled before their mouth kikikikiki

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
49 minutes ago
SCARIOT-MAN
Guest
SCARIOT-MAN

how many born again christians have you managed to bring to christ in the same quarter? terrible church and satanic church

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes