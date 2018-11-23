Charis Missionary Church endorses Mutharika for 2019 Malawi elections

Charis Missionary Church (CMC) in Mzuzu, has commended government for uplifting lives of people in the Northern Region, and has since endorsed the candidature of President Peter Mutharika in next year’s election.

Speaking in an interview, CMC country representative, Eleck Phiri said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government has demonstrated that it is development conscious as it has managed to change the face of the northern region especially the city of Mzuzu.

He cited rehabilitation of the Orton Chirwa Avenue and construction of the Mzuzu Nkhata Bay Road as examples.

Phiri appealed to citizens to be patriotic to their country by helping government in propelling it to greater heights. He said politics of castigation will lead the country nowhere.

“Government’s concern is the social welfare of mankind, and as a church we look at mankind in spiritual realm, and you will see that what the DPP government has done is commendable and needs to be continued,” Phiri said.

The clergy said the church endorsed the candidature of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in the May 2019 Tripartite Elections, because developments which have taken place so far, have demonstrated that the country needs him.

