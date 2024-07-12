CHEFO announces dates of this year’s Kulamba Traditional Ceremony

Chewa Heritage Foundation, (CHEFO) says preparations for this year’s Kulamba traditional ceremony are going on well.

Kulamba is an annual traditional event which take place at Mkaika, Katete district in Zambia and this year it will take place on 31st August, 2024.

Briefing the media in Lilongwe CHEFO Coordinator from Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique Senior Chief Lukwa, says preparations are still underway for the coming ceremony and encouraged people to attend the ceremony in large numbers.

He said as one way of preparing the event CHEFO has organised fundraising traditional dances at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

“We are encouraging people not only Chewas to come to this fundraising ceremony so that we should be able to source enough funds which will assist for the coming big event. We have made 100 tickets for 100 people and each guest will pay MK100,000 for the ticket. We will have different traditional dances, food and other stuff related to our culture, ” he explained.

He however warned people who have a tendency of collecting funds in the name of Chewa Heritage Foundation that they will not hesitate to report them to police and face the law.

Apart from the fundraising dances, they are also planning to showcase cultural events at Msampha along Mitundu road.

CHEFO was founded by Kalonga Gawa Undi who is the supreme leader of the Chewa people in Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

