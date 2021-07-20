Chewa Heritage Foundation plans to construct office complex

Chewa chiefs have embarked on an ambitious multi-million kwacha project to construct an office complex for the Chewa Heritage Foundation (CHEFO).

The complex will have multipurpose conference halls, radio and television stations.

Senior Chief Lukwa who is the coordinator of Chewa Chiefs in Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique made the remarks in Lilongwe over the weekend during an interface meeting with Chewa traditional leaders.

Lukwa said as chiefs, they are ready to contribute towards the development of the heritage.

He said Kasungu only has more than 30 chiefs and that if one chief can contribute K100, 000 , the district will be able to raise K3 million in a month.

“This is an opportunity for us to come together and help our organization, which is facing numerous challenges. Before we go to any donor, it’s time to start for ourselves,” he said.

On the other hand, Senior Chief Khwethemule of Thyolo said it is high time the heritage started investing in real property.

According to CHEFO Secretary General, Dr Gersom Numeri, lack of funding is one of the factors that delayed the project.

“CHEFO is currently facing a lot of challenges in as far as money issues are concerned. That is why we are failing to kick start all the lined up projects,” said Numeri.

