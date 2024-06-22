Chibuku Products makes difference to lives of orphaned children, donates to Jacaranda Orphan Care in Blantyre

In a heartwarming display of corporate social responsibility, Chibuku Products Limited (CPL), a leading manufacturer of opaque beer beverages in Malawi, has donated to Jacaranda Orphan Care in Blantyre.

The company’s generous contribution includes maize flour, a selection of Maheu beverage drinks and cash amounting to K300, 000.

The orphanage, which provides a safe and loving environment for orphaned children, has been facing challenges in maintaining its daily operations due to financial problems.

The donation from CPL will, therefore, go a long way in supporting the orphanage’s efforts to provide essential needs to the children.

“We are thrilled to have Chibuku Products as a partner in our mission to support the orphanage,” said Sister Linda Viano, “Their donation will help us ensure that our children have access to nutritious food, clean clothes, and educational resources. We are grateful for their kindness and generosity.”

The cash donation from Chibuku Products will be used to purchase essential items such as immediate essentials for the orphanage while the flour will be used to prepare meals for the children in addition to the beverage drinks, which will provide a refreshing and energy to the kids.

“We believe that it is our responsibility as a corporate citizen to give back to our community,” said Henry Mbweza, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager representative of Chibuku Products.

“We are proud to support the work of Jacaranda Orphan Home and make a positive impact on the lives of these deserving children.”

The donation from Chibuku is a testament to the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of others.

The company’s generosity will have a lasting impact on the orphanage and its residents, and will help to create a brighter future for these young lives.

