Chief commits suicide by hanging after second wife ended affair

Malawi police has confirmed that Village head Chimera of Chimera Village, Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi district died after he committed suicide by hanging on Monday.
According to Ntchisi Police Station Detective Superintendent Dyson Chilondola, the chief hanged himself from a tree after picking a quarrel with his wife over family matters.
Chilondola said the incident happened after Ellita Fanuel, 33, the chief’s second wife, allegedly terminated their relationship for unreconciled reasons.
Born Kaundeni Chimphongole, the chief was 36 year-old.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Kazipitani to hell where your master the devil awaits you! i gat no kind words for foolish people like you!
Stupidity at its best
Mfumu imenei nchitsilunso eti! Anali okongola chotani mkaziyo? Ine monga mmodzi wa anthu aku Ntchisi am ashamed, this is stupidity at its best
Stupid chief.