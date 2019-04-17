Chief commits suicide by hanging after second wife ended affair

April 17, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 4 Comments

Malawi police has confirmed that Village head Chimera of Chimera Village, Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi district died after he committed suicide by hanging on Monday.

According to Ntchisi Police Station Detective Superintendent Dyson Chilondola, the chief hanged himself from a tree after picking a quarrel with his wife over family matters.

Chilondola said the incident happened after Ellita Fanuel, 33, the chief’s second wife, allegedly terminated their relationship for unreconciled reasons.

Born Kaundeni Chimphongole, the chief was 36 year-old.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
COPSDanMzaliwaNational CEO Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
COPS
Guest
COPS

Kazipitani to hell where your master the devil awaits you! i gat no kind words for foolish people like you!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 minutes ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

Stupidity at its best

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes ago
Mzaliwa
Guest
Mzaliwa

Mfumu imenei nchitsilunso eti! Anali okongola chotani mkaziyo? Ine monga mmodzi wa anthu aku Ntchisi am ashamed, this is stupidity at its best

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
National CEO
Guest
National CEO

Stupid chief.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From web