Chief Justice Nyirenda under fire for abuse of office, nepotism

November 27, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda has come under intense fire from some concerned  junior staff of the judiciary over abuse of office and nepotism allegations.

Chief Justice Nyirenda under fire from Judiciary staff

He is accused of recruiting close relations into the Judiciary, including his own son, without proper laid down Judiciary procedures.

The concerned junior staff have since reported Nyirenda and Judicial Service Commission   to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and office of the ombudsman  for breaching recruitment procedures.

According to the letter seen by Nyasa Times, the law states that only officers who are  entitled  to practice law in Malawi can be employed as professional magistrates.

The letter further claims that without proper justification the judicial service commission employed Tamanda Nyimba,  personal assistant to the Chief Justice who also chairs the Judicial Commission.

The letter further alleges that,  Nyimba who is a nephew to Nyirenda, studied law outside the country but  never sat for bar exams in order to qualify for the position of  a professional magistrate and to practice in Malawi.

The concerned group argues that  some of the people who are employed in  the research department and magistracy  sat for bar exams and are qualified for the position of  a professional magistrate.

The letter adds that two P4 positions fell vacant and were given to relations of some members of the commission without conducting interviews.

These are his worship Mzondi Mvula  and his worship Kondwani Banda as was then.

The concerned junior officers have also accused the Chief Justice of employing his own biological son Wanangwa Nyirenda as an intern for research department without any competitive interview  and  a year later promoting him to the position of Senior Resident Magistrate.

Meanwhile, the group has argued that this is a breach of  established recruitment procedure.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wapayasa
wapayasa
9 hours ago

New Malawi.

Here we go. This is all good for democracy. No one including the Chief Justice should be sleeping on the job. Draining the swamp not only DPP, but all those slacking on the job.

5
Reply
Chisale
Chisale
9 hours ago

This problems looks like everywhere even in the UK. You can study law no problem but to get the work experience definately you need to know someone ( even unpaid experience) otherwise you will not get anywhere. It is bad for low class citizens but hey life is not all easy.

-3
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chakwera to face Mozambique insurgency challenge as Sadc chair: ‘Malawi committed to peace’

In coming Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) chair, President Lazarus Chakwera is likely to face the insurgency in Mozambique as...

Close