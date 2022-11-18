Chihana risks parliamentary disciplinary action

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara has warned Mzimba North parliamentarian Yeremiah Chihana that he may face disciplinary action if he fails to provide evidence that K30 billion meant for Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) was stolen by top government officials. Chihana earlier on Thursday resurfaced the allegations prompting Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda to ask the lawmaker to provide evidence. An audio clip containing Chihana’s remarks made earlier in the day was played in the House following Chimwendo’s request. Gotani Hara has since tasked Chihana to bring evidence to the House on Friday, 18th November.

An audio clip in which controversial Mzimba North Legislator Yeremiah Chihana claimed to have evidence that K30 billion meant for Affordable Inputs Program was stolen was played in the House.

This came when the proceedings were about to be abruptly suspended to enter into division to allow parliament secretariat provide audio clip on the issue.

However, Chihana did not bring the evidence and has not withdrawn his statement.

This made the government side to ask for abrupt suspension of proceedings to allow Chihana bring evidence arguing that the issue is political and has negative implications on the picture on their side.

