Chihana ‘stampeded’ to withdraw bribery allegations against MCP ministers

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) Mzimba North legislator Yeremiah Chihana has formally withdrawn his allegations he made that some Tonse Alliance government Cabinet members – particulary from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) – were soliciting bribes from some Malawian businesspersons of Asian descent following political pressure as he is part of the Tonse Alliance.

Spokesperson for Parliament Ian Mwenye confirmed that Chihana withdrew the statement on Monday.

But Chihana declined to comment, saying he was being stampeded by his fellow members of Tonse Alliance including his party Aford.

He said “the truth will come out.”

Chihana made the claims in the House that Tonse Alliance government is siphoning money through corruption.

He alleged that some powerful ministers were getting money from Asian purportedly to evade arrests.

During his 90-minute His Execellency’s Question (HEQs) time session in the House on Thursday afternoon, President Lazarus Chakwera dared Chihana to ride with him on the convoy to show him the evidence.

But Chihana told Parliament on Friday that he had submitted evidence of corruption by the new administration to the office of the Speaker.

Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara denied receiving such evidence.

Chihana who insisted he had submitted the evidence to the Speaker’s office but later said more evidence had surfaced and would be tendered after it has been “notarized”.

“The documents needed authenticity and notarization,” he said.

Chihana’s party Aford issued a statement to fault its lone MP because he had found President Chakwera’s State of the Nation (Sona) wanting. The party has argued that as a member of the Tonse Alliance, its member cannot afford to criticise or correct the President.

Many opposition lawmakers on Friday shouted in sympathy to Chihana, who acted heroically by presenting a motion that eventually led to the holding of fresh presidential elections. All the other MPs cowardly sat back as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was playing its delaying games.

