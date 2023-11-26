Chikondi Ng’ombe motivates Illovo Sugar Malawi’s women employees to strive to be the best 

In its second year, the special Illovo Women in Leadership (I WIL) forum that was launched to assist progress towards female equality in leaderships roles at Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc is taking a significant step towards fostering diversity, equity and inclusion within the company.

And at the forum for the Limbe cohort of the company, seasoned business executive Chikondi Ng’ombe was invited as guest of honour where she delivered a motivational speech for the women staff members to strive to be the best in their male dominated business environment.

Ng’ombe — who was introduced by Managing Director, Lekani Katandula as a seasoned corporate executive with extensive experience in sales, marketing, and general management across various industries and multinational companies — shared her experiences and challenges when she infiltrated male dominated.

She applauded Illovo Sugar Malawi for being in the forefront to champion the recruitment, development, advancement and retention of women staff members within the country’s leading sugar production company by organising the forums.

She is currently serving as Country Director for Bayer Malawi Ltd, a German life sciences company, and in introducing her, Katandula said she was specifically identified to motivate his women staff members as she holds specialist expertise in corporate strategy, change management, and sales & marketing strategy.

“With a background that spans middle, senior management and executive levels, Chikondi has held key roles at Unilever Malawi, Unilever Zambia, Lafarge, and Unilever, including positions such as general manager and commercial director.

“She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the Polytechnic [now Malawi University of Business & Applied Sciences] and a Master’s Degree from the University of Stellenbosch business school.

“As an associate member of CIM (UK) and a postgraduate diploma holder from the Institute, Chikondi is deeply passionate about team development, viewing it as the key to achieving sustainable organizational peak performance.

“Chikondi has navigated through challenges, shattered glass ceilings, and emerged as a beacon of inspiration for women aspiring to reach new heights in their professional journeys,” Katandula said.

And indeed, Ng’ombe — who is an alumnus of Kamuzu Academy — shared her professional experiences and how she juggled her personal family with her work and how she overcame some challenges without adding any animosity towards male resistance to her work ethics.

Launched in November last year, the I WIL forum is marking a significant step towards fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within the company and Human Resources Director, Khumbo Ntambo Banda said ‘I WIL’ “is not just an acronym — it represents a commitment to strategically prioritize the organization”.

“Our main goal is ambitious but achievable — to achieve 30% representation of women in leadership roles at Illovo Sugar Malawi by the year 2026.

“This forum is more than just a numerical target — it is a space where women can share experiences, build professional relationships, and amplify the voices of women in the workplace.

“It’s a community where women can lift each other up as they climb and support their fellow aspiring leaders,” she said, while emphasizing that the commitment by the company “stems from a belief in the transformative power of diversity and the understanding that an inclusive workplace is a successful workplace”.

“As your Human Resources Director and the Executive sponsor of I WIL, I am personally dedicated to championing this cause and ensuring its success. The pillars of I WIL are essential cornerstones that will guide our journey.”

She highlighted that the first pillar is ‘Women Inspire’, which involves reaching out to secondary schools and universities to provide career talks, inspiring the next generation of female leaders and the second pillar focuses on mentorship & sponsorship programs.

“This is where women within our organization take on the crucial role of guiding and supporting each other. Sponsorship opportunities will allow us to advocate for women within the business, creating an environment where they have allies supporting them as they ascend the corporate ladder.”

She added that the the third pillar emphasizes the importance of fostering allies within Illovo, saying: “An ally, in this context, is someone who, despite not being a member of an underrepresented group, leverages their privilege and power to advocate for and support those groups without taking over their voice.

“The fourth and final pillar, ‘Women Connect’ is a platform designed to connect female leaders below the management layer, creating a network of empowered women within our organization.

“This network is crucial for providing the support, encouragement, and mentorship that will help women overcome the unique challenges they face.

In the coming year, we have robust plans to implement and strengthen these pillars, making I WIL an integral part of our organizational culture. It is not just an initiative — it is an eco-system designed to help women build confidence, gain exposure, and establish connections for positive personal and professional growth.”

Ntambo Banda encouraged her fellow female staff members to become active participants in the initiative as they work together to create a workplace where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

“I WIL is a commitment to a more inclusive and diverse workplace, recognizing that the success of one is a triumph for all.”

On his part, Katandula said they have embarked on a journey that not only aligns with the company’s objectives but propels it towards a future that is more inclusive and diverse through the I WIL) forum.

“You may be wondering, why has Illovo chosen to spearhead this initiative? The answer lies in our unwavering commitment to fostering an environment that values diversity, equality, and inclusion.

“By championing I WIL, we are not merely ticking boxes on a corporate checklist — we are actively embracing the principles of fairness and acknowledging the undeniable truth that a diverse workforce is the catalyst for innovation, creativity, and, ultimately, the success of our organization.

“As Managing Director and Executive sponsor of I WIL, I want to assure you that this initiative is not a perfunctory task on our corporate agenda — it is a fervent commitment to creating a workplace where every individual, regardless of gender, has equal opportunities to thrive and contribute to our collective success.

He impressed on the special gathering that Ng’ombe’s sharing of her experiences, insights, and lessons learned on her remarkable path to leadership should inspire them all in their reflection on the significance of the I WIL initiative in shaping the narrative of their workplace.

“Together, let’s propel I WIL forward as a catalyst for positive change within our organization; let’s all fully commit fully to a more inclusive future and play our part in achieving this goal.”

The event was organised ahead of the commemoration of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), which started on Saturday, November 25 through to December 10 — under the theme ‘Unite! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls’.

According to UN Women, the 16 Days of Activism against GBV is an annual international campaign that was started by activists at the inauguration of the Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991.

It is used as an organizing strategy by individuals and organizations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

In support of this civil society initiative, the United Nations Secretary-General launched in 2008 the campaign UNITE by 2030 to end violence against women, which runs parallel to the 16 Days of Activism.

Every year, the UNITE campaign focuses on a specific theme and this year’s campaign calls on citizens to show how much they care about ending violence against women and girls by sharing the actions they are taking to create a world free from violence towards women.

This year’s campaign also calls on governments worldwide to share how they are investing in gender-based violence prevention.