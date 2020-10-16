Chikwawa Cyclone Idai  victims to get relief: Cadecom gets K6m financial boost

Palliative Care Association of Malawi has handed over funds amounting to K6 million to Catholic Development Commission (CADECOM) under Chikwawa diocese to support households that were hit by the 2019 Cyclone Idai.

During presentation of the funds this week, the association’s representative, Fred Chiputula said they were well aware of the impact Cyclone Idai brought on lives of community members in the district.

“Today, we are unveiling our support towards CADECOM under Chikwawa diocese. The K6.3 million disbursed today should go towards completion of houses that were already started. There are so many houses that need support but for now we thought of doing what we could have done.

“We hope our coming in will activate others to come in with more support to the same. We hope the partner will do the needful by utilizing the funds for the intended purpose,” he said

Chikwawa District Council, Director of Planning and Development, Thokozile Ngwira, thanked the association for the support.

“As council, we have collaborated with CADECOM Chikwawa quite well.

“Indeed, Cyclone Idai hit us hard. But when that happened, we moved together in the whole process and we are proud that we have this handover today,” said Ngwira.

She further said, weather focus for this year (2020) is normal to above normal with possibility of floods saying the funds will also go along assisting in that area.

“Thanks for the holistic approach! Let’s look at quality and not quantity. We have technical expertise at the district council please make sure you have used them,” she said.

CADECOM’s Director for Social Services, Father Allan Semba said his office went full throttle in responding to the needs of the communities when the Cyclone Idai hit parts of the district.

Semba however, said through the project, they noticed a shortfall of funds and other resources a development which made them lobby with various development partners.

“Thanks to the Palliative Care Association of Malawi for this good gesture. We are hoping to complete roofing houses that we earmarked for this,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares