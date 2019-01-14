Chilima attends Nkomano wa Maseko Ngoni : ‘A true Ngoni is not timid’

Vice President Saulos Chilima on Sunday attended the Nkomano wa Maseko Ngoni called by Inkosi Gomani V at his headquarters at Lizulu in Ntcheu.

Chilima, who is also an Impi (adviser) to Inkosi Gomani, the supreme leader of the Maseko Ngonis in the country, was at one point seen sitting on the floor together with his wife Mary. Both were in traditional Ngoni regalia.

“He knows his place within the cultural set up. To think that he is the State Vice President and is sitting on the floor just shows how humble he is. He did not even use the red carpet or red chair which symbolizes power, ” said John Dzimwenje who attended the function.

Speaking at the function, Chilima observed that Ngonis are known for their spirit of observing cultural values and that there is need to embrace this characteristic and take pride in their culture.

“A true Ngoni is not timid and all Ngonis across the country must move according to this principle,” said Chilima.

He also asked Ngonis to take an active part in conserving the environment and all programmes that promote development of the country as a whole.

“I would also advise you to love one another and love this country that God has given us because he will not give us another country; this is the only country that He has given us. So let’s love our country, let us conserve the environment and let’slove one another,” said Chilima.

Inkosi Gomani V updated the gathering on his trip to South Africa where he was visiting Ngonis in the original home of the tribe where he was honoured with lion’s skin.

“This year we will launch a programme where I will be visiting various areas among the Maseko Ngoni to monitor progress of my people in areas of Education, Health and Environment,” said Inkosi Gomani V.

The Inkosi also said he is in the process of selecting members into the Ngoni Heritage Foundation steering committee to spearhead the operationalization of the Heritage.

He advised chiefs to take an active part in promoting the rights of women by making sure that the girl child is adequately educated and by ending gender based violence against women in all its forms.

