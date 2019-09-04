Chilima condemns South Africa xenophobic attacks

The country’s immediate past vice-president Saulos Chilima,who is UTM Party leader, has condemned the xenophobic attacks in South Africa which has so far killed five people and is grossly affecting many Africans including Malawians.

In a statement, Chilima and his wife, Mary, say the violence which has targeted African nationals, including Malawians is most unfortunate as it is alarming.

“We strongly urge the Republican South African government, political party leaders, traditional leaders and all concerned non-state actors that have capacity to quell and defuse these barbaric acts of atrocity on fellow African citizens; to do the needful,” says the statement in part.

The government of Malawi is yet to make an official statement on the attacks although many Malawians in South Africa said they have been negatively affected by the violence.

But Malawi High Commissioner to South Africa Gloria Bamusi in press reports has condemned the xenophobic attacks, saying it is sad that Africans have turned against one another against the continent’s commitment to inter-dependence and unity.

Bamusi has ordered South Africa-bound truck drivers to postpone their trips until further notice .

“My appeal to Malawian truck drivers to South Africa is that they please postpone their trips,” said Bamusi in quotes reported by The Nation newspaper on Wednesday.

“ It is not safe because the people are targeting them and also those who are travelling on roads to South Africa should be cautious; we are not saying people should not come here but they should postpone their trips until things get back to normal,” she said.

South Africa is home to many Malawians seeking economic asylum in the mineral-rich country.

The Nigerian government has since sent a special envoy to South Africa to meet the government on the matter, saying they will take definitive measures to protect their citizens.

A Government of Nigeria Twitter handle reads: “The continuing attacks on Nigerian nationals and businesses in South Africa are unacceptable. Enough is enough. Nigeria will take definitive measures to ensure safety and protection of her citizens.”

The Zambian Government has also warned truck drivers from that country to suspend operating the South Africa route.

