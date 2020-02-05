Chilima condemns xenophobic attacks: Urges Malawi citizens to co-exist with foreigners

State vice president Saulos Chilima has condemned xenophobic attacks in some parts of the country and has urged Malawians to use right paths if they have issues with foreigners living in the country.

At a news conference on Wednesday in Lilongwe, the UTM president said Malawians should not dent their image as they are known as the warm heart of Africa.

“Malawians are known for their peaceful coexistence with other nationalities,” he said.

There have been xenophobic attacks in Mchesi and Biwi in Lilongwe following reports that a Burundian was killing Malawians for organ harvesting.

However, police said the killings of three people whose bodies were exhumed at uncompleted house in Mchesi were allegedly done by a Malawian watchman.

“Malawians should find the right path in resolving issues with foreigners, not through property damaging and bookended,” said Chilima.

He said not long ago, the country condemned xenophobic attacks in South Africa which affected thousand of Malawians living in the Rainbow nation.

“Let us not welcome any attack on foreigners’ property, if there are issues surrounding these strange incidences that have occurred, then let’s go for discussion using the right procedure no matter how small or big the matter is.

“We should not allow this here in Malawi because we have already learnt from other countries how bad such acts are, Malawians are known as peace-loving people,” he said.

Currently, shops belonging to Burundi nationals in Area 36-Kaphiri, Kawale, Kaondo, Chakhoma and Mchesi have been looted, which has forced them to flee the areas.

Lilongwe Police Officer In-Charge, Dennis Katuya said the two suspects locked up are Blessings Lifa 32, who hails from Mphola Village in Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu and Shadreck Ndalama, 25 from Magamba Village, T.A. Liwonde in Machinga. The two are Malawians.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :