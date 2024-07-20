Chilima family speaks out: ‘Leave Mary Chilima alone, we are not interested in party leadership’

In a potent display of caution to politicians aiming to advance their selfish agenda using late Vice President Saulos Chilima’s name, the family has come out clear and firmly rebuked the opportunistic actions of politicians who have been making persistent attempts to engage the Chilima family, particularly the widowed Mary Chilima, for their own political gain.

The rebuke was delivered by a family representative, Joshua Valera, during a memorial religious mass session held at the Msipe ground in Ntcheu District, where the late Vice President was laid to rest last month. The family member’s message was unequivocal and carried the weight of the Chilima family’s collective sentiments.

Firstly, the family emphasized the need to continue respecting their beloved family member, the former Vice President, by refraining from spreading false narratives that only serve to further distress the mourning family members. The Chilima family made it clear that they have no desire to inherit any political positions or party roles that the late Saulos Chilima had held or aspired to.

Secondly, the family firmly requested the UTM officials to cease their incessant calls and requests to meet with the family, particularly Mrs. Mary Chilima. The family stated that they are still in a state of deep mourning and wish to be left alone to grieve without the intrusion of political maneuvering.

Umu ndimomwe anayankhulira akubanya: “Zopempha: Choyamba tikuona ngati kuti ulemu timpatsebe m’bale wathu yemwe anali Vice President wathu poyesetsa kusafalitsa zabodza kapena zowawitsa moyo achibale amene m’mitimamu simuli bwino kwenikweni. Chachiwiri, Akubanja akufuna aneneko pang’ono kuti alibe maganizo otenga ma udindo akuchipani kapena aboma omwe malumu Saulosi anali nawo kapena amafuna kuti kukhala nawo. Kaya tamva pamenepo? Eeeh ma phone wo achepe: Tionane ndi madam tionane ndi wakuti, please please, tikadalira ndipo tilira m’paka kalekale”.

The family remarked as follows: “Plea: Firstly, we fill that we should continue respecting our family member who was our country’s Vice President, by desisting from spreading false narratives which are disheartening to the family members who are still having sorrowful hearts. Secondly, the family would like to state that they don’t harbor any ambitions or desire to inherit any position be it in the party or in government that the late Saulosi had or desired to have. Are we clear there? As such please stop calling us, seeking to meet the wife (of the late) or anyone of us. We are still mourning and we shall keep on mourning”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!