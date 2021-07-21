Chilima impressed with development projects’ progress in South Malawi

Good infrastructure is a catalyst for sustainable development and a stepping radar towards Malawi 2063 Agenda, the country’s second-citizen-charge has said.

It is for this reason that Malawi’s flamboyant Vice President Saulos Chilima Tuesday inspected some development projects in the Southern Region in his capacity as Minister of Economic Planning, Development, and Public Sector Reforms.

By 08:00 in the morning, prompt, the country’s hands-on-the-deck Vice President was at Limbe Railway Station where he appreciated progress of various initiatives that CEAR is undertaking to revamp the railway transport in the country.

The Vice President later proceeded to inspect Nansadi Train Station in Thyolo District before trekking down to tour the Thyolo – Thekerani-Muona Road.

Chilima completed the tour of duty with an inspection of the construction of Ruo Bridge, where he briefed the media of the importance of the projects and that he was impressed with progress so far.

Chilima further said Malawi is committed to graduating from the list of least developed countries to that of medium developed countries.

“In order for Malawi to move from the list of least developed countries we need good and modern infrastructure that will be in tandem with Malawi Agenda 2063 (MW2063) goals,” said Chilima.

Chilima also said: “Malawi is focusing on putting up good infrastructure as one way of achieving the 2063 Vision.”

Malawi is implementing the 2063 African Union Agenda and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

