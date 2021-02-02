Chilima intervenes on Unversity of Malawi delinking issue

February 2, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Vice President Saulos Chilima has intervened in a matter the University of Malawi council decided to delay the delinking process of the University of Malawi colleges.

Chilima arriving for the meeting
Chilima during the meeting discussing the on delinking suspension
University of Malawi (Unima) Council members meeting Chilima

Some Malawians expressed concern over the decision by the council after parliament approved the delinking process for efficiency and effectiveness of public universities.

On Tuesday morning in Lilongwe, Chilima met the Council of the University of Malawi to discuss the resolution made by the Council to review the delinking of the university.

The meeting agreed on tasks assigned to stakeholders to guide further discussions on the issue.

Government says communication on outcome of the meetings will be made public after all due consultations are done.

Chilima came to the meeting in his capacity as minister responsible for economic planning  and development and public sector reforms.

Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje; and officials from the department of statutory corporations also attended the meeting held in Lilongwe.

The University Council said in a statement it was reversing the process of separating the constituent colleges of the Unima, namely Chancellor College, College of Medicine, The Polytechnic and Kamuzu College of Nursing on the grounds that the decision to unbundle was made outside the mandate of both the council and senate.

Malawi Law Society president Burton Mhango said the council’s decision to reverse the unbundling process has no legal basis since Parliament ratified an Act to facilitate the delinking process.

He said: “An Act of Parliament is above any decision that the council can make. The decision made by the council cannot have any effect on the decision made by Parliament. The decision to delink the universities was formalised.

“For that decision to be rescinded, it will have to go back to Parliament for a subsequent amendment or repealing the previous legislation [which authorised the delinking process].”

Concurring with Mhango, the Civil Society Education Coalition (Csec) in a statement signed by its executive director Benedicto Kondowe and board chairperson Jennipher Mkandawire said the council’s decision sets a wrong precedent

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
5 1 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Vanquish Z
Vanquish Z
2 hours ago

Bunda College of Agriculture, University of Malawi.

0
Reply
Good riddance
Good riddance
2 hours ago

Kodi which idiot decided to reverse the delinking? Kusowa chochita eti

0
Reply
Anyamata a kuchigwa
Anyamata a kuchigwa
4 hours ago

Mr Vice President, dont join the retired people who hide behind committees. This issue passed parliament and its an insult to the legislature to doubt their understanding. Over and above that; this process was supposed to have happened in 1987/88. its means we are late. Mr VP move it. My advice is lets move forward and leave those two registrars behind. two people are selfish and think they are powerful to disrupt the future of our nation. they should be ashamed.

0
Reply
Che Bauleni
Che Bauleni
4 hours ago

Amafuna cheap popularity ngati chinyawu awa ….Should we say the university council made its decision without the knowledge of MG1 and MG2 …..Kapena mungofuna kuti muwoneke kuti mukujobola ndi covid 19 wakupangisani kuti mubisale mmalunjeyu

0
Reply
Parallel Market
Parallel Market
5 hours ago

Let there be open and candid dialogue on this Unima unbundling topic. It is my hope that the Veep will encourage atleast that. I feel the decision to unbundle our Unima (our pride) was hurriedly done. There are many malawians (me inclusive) who do not support this unbundling nonsense. Let Unima remain intact. It is our pride. Government should assess thoroughly all processes in the University and re-engineer them where shortfalls are identified inorder to make it more efficient and relevant to modern Malawi and the world at large. Unbundling may not be a solution to Unima’s inefficiencies; in fact,… Read more »

0
Reply
Boma lenileni
Boma lenileni
5 hours ago

Way to go boss!! give it a thorough dialogue!!

0
Reply
shares
6
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Lawyer for Mchacha, Vuwa want court to dismiss proceedings

The Lilongwe senior magistrates court on Tuesday  turned into a legal battle ground as lawyer for former Homeland Security deputy...

Close