Chilima intervenes on Unversity of Malawi delinking issue
Vice President Saulos Chilima has intervened in a matter the University of Malawi council decided to delay the delinking process of the University of Malawi colleges.
Some Malawians expressed concern over the decision by the council after parliament approved the delinking process for efficiency and effectiveness of public universities.
On Tuesday morning in Lilongwe, Chilima met the Council of the University of Malawi to discuss the resolution made by the Council to review the delinking of the university.
The meeting agreed on tasks assigned to stakeholders to guide further discussions on the issue.
Government says communication on outcome of the meetings will be made public after all due consultations are done.
Chilima came to the meeting in his capacity as minister responsible for economic planning and development and public sector reforms.
Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje; and officials from the department of statutory corporations also attended the meeting held in Lilongwe.
The University Council said in a statement it was reversing the process of separating the constituent colleges of the Unima, namely Chancellor College, College of Medicine, The Polytechnic and Kamuzu College of Nursing on the grounds that the decision to unbundle was made outside the mandate of both the council and senate.
Malawi Law Society president Burton Mhango said the council’s decision to reverse the unbundling process has no legal basis since Parliament ratified an Act to facilitate the delinking process.
He said: “An Act of Parliament is above any decision that the council can make. The decision made by the council cannot have any effect on the decision made by Parliament. The decision to delink the universities was formalised.
“For that decision to be rescinded, it will have to go back to Parliament for a subsequent amendment or repealing the previous legislation [which authorised the delinking process].”
Concurring with Mhango, the Civil Society Education Coalition (Csec) in a statement signed by its executive director Benedicto Kondowe and board chairperson Jennipher Mkandawire said the council’s decision sets a wrong precedent
Bunda College of Agriculture, University of Malawi.
Kodi which idiot decided to reverse the delinking? Kusowa chochita eti
Mr Vice President, dont join the retired people who hide behind committees. This issue passed parliament and its an insult to the legislature to doubt their understanding. Over and above that; this process was supposed to have happened in 1987/88. its means we are late. Mr VP move it. My advice is lets move forward and leave those two registrars behind. two people are selfish and think they are powerful to disrupt the future of our nation. they should be ashamed.
Amafuna cheap popularity ngati chinyawu awa ….Should we say the university council made its decision without the knowledge of MG1 and MG2 …..Kapena mungofuna kuti muwoneke kuti mukujobola ndi covid 19 wakupangisani kuti mubisale mmalunjeyu
Let there be open and candid dialogue on this Unima unbundling topic. It is my hope that the Veep will encourage atleast that. I feel the decision to unbundle our Unima (our pride) was hurriedly done. There are many malawians (me inclusive) who do not support this unbundling nonsense. Let Unima remain intact. It is our pride. Government should assess thoroughly all processes in the University and re-engineer them where shortfalls are identified inorder to make it more efficient and relevant to modern Malawi and the world at large. Unbundling may not be a solution to Unima’s inefficiencies; in fact,… Read more »
Way to go boss!! give it a thorough dialogue!!