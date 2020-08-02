Chilima leads multitude of mourners as Jaffu is laid to rest

Vice –President Saulos Chilima on Saturday joined thousands of people in mourning George Austin Jaffu, who was Malawi’s first Chief Secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet.

Despite the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic scare, a multitude that included Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara, Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe among other high profile people, paid last respects to Jaffu who was buried with full military honours at Mpondasi, in Mangochi.

The Vice-President said the death of Jaffu was a big loss not only to the bereaved family but to the nation at large.

Chilima said the late Jaffu’s dedication and commitment is worth emulating by those who want to build their careers.

