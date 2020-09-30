Chilima meets Bankers Association of Malawi on financial inclusion

September 30, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Vice-President Saulos Chilima on Tuesday had an audience with banking sector gurus operating under the umbrella body called Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Chilima with bankers

Spokesperson for Veep’s office Pilirani Phiri  explained that Chilima held the interface meeting with BAM leadership in his capacity as Minister of Economic Planning, Development and Public Sector Reforms.

“The meeting centred on a number of issues that the banks brought on the table, ranging from financial inclusion to how banks can work together with the government on the sole purpose of accelerating economic growth,” said Phiri.

The meeting was attended by almost all chief executive officers for all big commercial banks plying their trade in the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bollard
Bollard
2 hours ago

We need 1,000,000 jobs! We are getting into 4th month now! 4 months = no jobs! July, August, September……October

0
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Africa and Eastern Asia doing well to contain Coronavirus

The less developed world, particularly Africa and Eastern Asia, are doing much better in containing the COVID-19 pandemic than the...

Close