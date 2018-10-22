Chilima rules out DPP rigging in 2019 Malawi polls: ‘Nyama ikawola, agalu sayisiya’

Vice-President Saulos Chilima on Sunday arrived back to Malawi from United Kingdom (UK) spitting fire, telling his supporters that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government cannot rig elections, describing them as amateurs.
Speaking to a sizeable crowd of United Transformation Movement (UTM) supporters who went to Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on a chilly Sunday to welcome him, Chilima assured them of victory come May 2019.
“These people will not rig the elections, they are just amateurs,” he said.
He told them that UTM will form the next government, urging them to continue working hard for the betterment of the movement.
There was huge presence of police officers in combat gear and armoured vehicles at the airport.
The UTM supporters were prevented from entering the airport and were kept far away but this did not damp the spirit of the followers who chanted and danced in praise of their leader who had been in the UK for a week for a holiday.
Chilima told the supporters not to be intimidated by the huge presence of the police, saying they were there to give them protection but said the situation will not be the same next year when the UTM will be in power.
He had a ready proverb to support this: ‘Nyama ikawola, agalu sayisiya’.
Zalowadi chibwana. Ndale zotukwanizana…eeehhhh apumbwa…eeehhhhhh legeni…..eeeeeh nyama yoola… eeeehhhh waponda magalasi amucheka. Where is the transformation? Millions of Malawians are fed up with this type of the difference-is-the-same type of politics of insults and counter insults. Go to hell and roast
A Saulosi mwafatsa kunamiza anthu kumudziko. Za zii basi. You are just wasting your time and that of others like akweni and Masangwi. A China Ngumuya game aiwonera patali nkoona wati zii. You always talk of kubera chisankho you seem to be an expert in this not so? You are really a disgrace to the Malawi Nation. Failing to articulate policy issues on Hard talk and you think you can run the affairs of government. Munthu wadyera ngati uyu sindinamuone. Amaoneka ndi maso akewo ndi milomo yakeyo kuti munthuyu ndi chigawenga, chidakwa and wansanje
So DPP ndi nyama yowola ndipo UTM oyitsatira ndi agalu….kkkk. Tadziwa nawo ndithu. Ndiye Mbwerera zimenezi mungalowe nazo mboma? kkkkkkk. Maloto a Chumba
Maliseche awola
Mr Chilima knows all about rigging because he and a diplomat of Malawi now abroad were assisted by VJ to rig the last elections by altering the electoral list. So yes I would like to agree that Chilima will stop other parties rigging, but because he Chilima s not an amateur but a PROFESSIONAL at rigging will he rig this time for his own party? By the way Chilima on BBC Hard Talk you were an amateur not a professional. You were lost and made no sense. You were all over the place not able to coherently answer the questions… Read more »
How dis you ”Digging Deeper Will Free MW’ find out – yes its true Chilima altered the Electrol Rolls – funded by APM
How can DPP rig when the one who rigged the last election watulukamo?
Will they not need security next year?
Not that type.