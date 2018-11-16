Chilima says there have never been alliance talks with MCP

UTM party leader and State Vice Presudent Saulos Chilima says there have never been talks with the main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on an electoral alliance.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times on Friday, Chilima said he was surprised of the reports of the alliance with MCP, saying the reports might been emanating from internal MCP politics.

“Do you know what, I have never met the president of the MCP to talk about this alliance issue. The last time I met him was in Ntcheu during the Ngoni Maseko cultural festival,” he said.

His comments follow MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali’s newspaper interview in which he said the MCP president Lazarus Chakwera was courting Chilima and People’s Party president Joyce Banda for an electoral alliance.

However, MCP propagandists have been spinning in social media platforms that it was Chilima who consulted Chakwera for an electoral commission.

Chilima was upbeat his UTM would dislodge the DPP from power in the May 21 2019 highly contentious elections.

“It is not a matter of just dislodging the DPP from power but also put in place programs that would uplift the lives of ordinary Malawians. I don’t want to see what happened in 1994 when Kamuzu and the MCP lost power to UDF,” he said.

Munthali has since said his party is not in talks with UTM and PP as he earlier said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :