Chilima says UTM for youthful leadership: Talks change, defies dynasty and tribal politics

UTM Party presidential candidate Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, who is also Malawi Vice President, on Wednesday presented his presidential nomination papers in Blantyre with a call that his candidature represents a generational shift to put to an end politics of dynasties and tribes.
Accompanied by his running mate, development activist Dr Michael Usi fondly known as ‘Manganya’, Chilima also paid tribute to Alliance for Democracy (Aford) and Tikonze People’s Movement leadership for sticking to the alliance days after People’s Party (PP) and pulled out after Chilima refused to make Joyce Banda’s son Roy Kachale his running mate.
Former vice-president Cassim Chilumpha also announced that his Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) had pulled out of both Tikonze People’s Movement and the alliance with UTM.
Chilumpha, who was earmarked as the presidential candidate of Tikonze, accused UTM Party of disregarding terms of their agreement.
But Chilima said the UTM remains in alliance with Aford, Tikonze led by Mark Katsonga Phiri of Progressive People’s Movement (PP), Mafunde of George Nnesa and New Republican Party.
“In endorsing this ticket you have put to shame politics of dynasty and tribe. Indeed, you have re-affirmed your commitment to the idea that our personal, family and tribal interests should be subordinated to the interests of the nation,” said Chilima.
In his 4:50 minutes speech, Chilima said UTM has brought about youthful leadership which is not in the history of theft and corruption. He said UTM will bring about real change and end poverty across the country not looking at the regional boundaries or tribes of the people.
Chilima, credited with building UTM in a space of seven months and turn it into a formidable force in this election, said while the nation acknowledges the achievements of past leadership and commend them for their efforts, the country must now focus to modernity.
“We cannot fix this country by clinging on to the same failed tribal politics of the past. When you go to Phalombe, the poor men and women there are suffering just like the poor women and men of Dedza. When you go to Mangochi, the men and women there are suffering just like the men and women in Ntcheu,” said Chilima.
“So when politicians try to divide us on tribal or regional grounds, they are only doing so because they have no ideas on how to transform this country. That is why even when you go to their so called strongholds, you shall still find innocent Malawians wallowing in abject poverty while their leaders are swimming in billions of stolen public funds”.
Chilima he stepped forward in these election because he wants to be President for everyone and that UTM’s stronghold is the entire Malawi nation.
“There is no Tumbuka poverty; there is no Chewa poverty; there is no Tonga poverty; there is no Sena poverty. All tribes are suffering in this country. And that’s why I tell you today that I am not running as a Chewa or Ngoni candidate. I am not running as a Christian or as a Catholic,” he said.
“Let others claim those epithets if they want to. I, Saulos Klaus Chilima, I am running as a Malawian and my stronghold runs from Chitipa to Nsanje, from Mchinji to Mangochi and all parts in between. Malawi is our stronghold. And our structures are in the hearts and minds of well-meaning Malawians crying for change in the land of their forefathers. And I shall be a president for all Malawians’’.
Earlier, UTM painted the city of Blantyre red as thousands of people escorted him to COMESA while others lined up the streets to see for themselves the pair – Dr. Chilima and Dr. Usi.
Meanwhile, UTM Party is scheduled to hold a rally at Bangwe in Blantyre.
Chihana who is with Chilima is another dynasty. Atupele you wanted is another dynasty. Amayi you wanted is another dynasty.
Silence is the best way to go but Chilima has made no mistake
Lets not even lie that this is about Manganya’s inteligence. Its still regional politics. Manganya is Lhomwe, DPP lhomwe so best way to defeat the lhomwe is get someone from there. Manganya plus Akweni means 2 of the top three in UTM are from Lhomwe belt, so lets not lie to ourselves about youth vote. There are other youth from other districts and regions in UTM who could have been picked. Same reason coalition was to get votes from the eastern region with PP. UTM is still playing regional politics. Same way DPP picked SKC from Ntcheu for the youth… Read more »
Tribalists are like racists. They sound very pathetic when they argue because they do so with colossal ignorance. Because of your tribalistic lenses, to you, everybody from Mulanje is Lhomwe. It never crosses to you that Mulanje has Yaos and Yao chiefs, Nyanja/Mang’anja and Nyanja/Mang’anja chiefs, Ngoni and Ngoni Chiefs and of course Lhomwes and Lhomwe chiefs. Manganya, for your information, is not Lhomwe but Yao. He only happens to be coming from Mulanje. Just like Chiefs Chikumbu and Nkanda are Yaos and not Lhomwes although their home is the heart of Mulanje. There are more Nyanja/Mang’anja chiefs than Lhomwe… Read more »
umafuna atakusankha iweyo kodi kuyipa mtima choncho bwanji ?? Yamkwana Nguwo mzanu mulekeni avale !!!
Enock Katola Phiri now Chihana was a parliamentary candidate for Kasungu Central in 2004. His mother married Ariel Katola Phiri after ditching Chakufwa. Ife he were wise he would have maintained the Katola Phiri name out of respect. He was at Kasungu Secondary School but failed JCE in 1987. He got married to Tadala Chakhaza whose father embezzled K187 million together with Jeffrey wa Jeffrey. Both Jeffrey wa Jeffrey and Tadala failed to claim billions of Kwachas through the court last week. Enock is a symphathiser of dpp and udf. His sister a dpp mayor for Kasungu after detecting from… Read more »
How did Chihana feel when he lambasted monarchy based politics? He spoke to Chihana in the face. If I were Chihana I would walk away immediately in anger and without excuse.
BRAVO bwana SKC, and great choice in choosing Dr Usi. Now lets campaign and finish off all these – TRIBAL “mcp” & FAMILY PARTY DYNASTIES – dpp, udf, pp etc, We dont need them in Malawi politics.
A warning to Manganya, I know you can handle issues but do not do so childishly as you do in you drama.
Koma lero we are not yet done with watching comedians. Wina ndi uyu akupichila kanunduyo. Today it has been day la a chamba okhaokha.
So,there is no tumbuka,chewa,ngoni,nyakusa but there is Lommwes-STUPID!
Sometimes it’s better to shut up when u don’t understand someone’s speech rather that showing ur ignorance here… let’s criticize where it’s due not just for the sake of
Uyu siwa regionalism. moto buuuuuuu