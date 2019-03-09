Chilima tells police to stop assaulting, arresting people with albinism

Vice president Saulos Chilima has angrily reacted to the assault and arrest of people with albinism in Lilongwe, telling the police to stop immediately.

Chilima said this at Rumphi boma with where he held a rally after whistle stop tours.

“These people already face killings and attacks, this is why they want to meet their state president to seek protection. They are seeking protection yet you are assaulting them, this must stop immediately,” said Chilima.

This follows the assault of Association of People with Albinism president Overstone Kondowe who has since been hospitalized and the arrest of eight other people with albinism who were demanding to meet president Peter Mutharika.

“Don’t be used by the outgoing regime,” Chilima told the police.

He said people with albinism did not choose to be that way, saying therefore they need respect just like any other people.

Chilima also said that it was a concern that some people who surround Mutharika are cheating him that the Livingstonia-Njakhwa road has tarmac.

“This is a terrible road. There is no tarmac. They are cheating the president. If it were in times of Kamuzu or Bingu, these ministers could have been fired,” he said.

Chilima also said he was concerned with the devastating floods in the south which has killed over 20 people.

“We, in UTM, have set up a fund, we are raising money to help those effected by the heavy rains and floods,” he told the people.

He told the people that UTM wants to be in government to end corruption, nepotism, tribalism, quota system and poverty among others

