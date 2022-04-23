Chilima threatens to reveal Tonse agreement soon

Gloves are coming off and battle lines for 2025 general elections are being drawn between the main Tonse government alliance partners – Malawi Congress Party and UTM Party with rhetoric and actions by the Vice President Saulosi Chilima pointing to a break away soon.

Chilima has threatened to release the alliance agreement signed with President Lazarus Chakwera that got Tonse Alliance into power in the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections in 2020.

Malawians from all walks of life including members of the MCP and Chilima’s UTM have been eagerly wishing to know what the two leaders agreed but up now the agreement is under a very tight lid.

Chilima was responding a question regarding active involvement of other parties in the Tonse Alliance other the MCP and UTM. He said for now, people should focus on developmental issues other than the agreement in question.

“Yes, there is an agreement that was signed. People want to know about it but time will come when they will know what is contained in the agreement. That time is not now. We cannot even have the same on social media,” Chilima explained to the local media.

Political expert Celemence Alfazema, said keeping the agreement under tight lid may weaken the alliance.

“Followers of the parties may lose direction if they don’t know what was agreed. The followers were told of an alliance and there should be good understanding among members in an alliance. It’s possible that the leaders fear that some of the things they agreed may not please their followers,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!