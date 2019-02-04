Chilumpha apologizes for the short-lived alliance with UTM: To submit nominations for ADD

Former Vice-President Dr Cassim Chilumpha, who was leading the Tikonze Peoples Movement an electoral alliance comprising sixparties—People’s Progressive Movement (PPM), New Labour Party (NLP), Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD), Republican Party (RP), Malawi Democratic Party (MDP) and Malawi Forum for Unity and Development (Mafunde)— has apologised for agreeing to endorse UTM Party presidential candidate Saulos Chilima in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Chilumpha under the banner Tikonze People’s Movement, former ruling People’s Party (PP) and Alliance for Democracy (Aford) leader Enoch Chihanaagreed to field one presidentialcandidate in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

But on Monday Chilumpha announced that he has withdrawn from the shortlived electoral alliance and that his ADD is also out of Tikonze.

“This has resulted from failure by the UTM to honour some of the terms of the agreement,” he said in a brief statement.

Chilumpha who touted the alliance was bringing change to safeguard against the individualistic approach that has characterised Malawi’s governance since 1964, said ADD has already informed the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) its desire to submit nomination papers for presidency.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this alliance might have caused to our followers and party members,” saud Chilumpha.

The former Vice President has been saying change must start with leaders giving up their ambitions in order to advance the interests of Malawians.

The parties were expected to drum up support for Chilima during their political rallies but contest separately from UTM in the parliamentary race.

However, with the collapse of the electoral alliance, former president and People’s Party (PP) leader Joyce Banda has appeared on a list of Presidential candidates to submit their nomination papers on Tuesday 5th February 2019.

According to the submission schedule released on Monday afternoon MEC, Banda isscheduled to present her nomination papers to the MEC on Tuesday at 2pm in Blantyre on her PP ticket.

The development comes days after the former head of state announced she will not contest.

Banda said she has done her part and needed to rest.

A week ago, Banda called upon opposition parties to join forces in an electoral alliance if they are to defeat the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the polls.

First to present his papers earlier on Tuesday will be Peter DSD Kuwani of the Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD).

Meanwhile, MEC says its secretariat will be giving daily updates on the schedule for submission of nomination for Presidential Candidates.

