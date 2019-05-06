Chimulirenji quashes critics of DPP on nepotism: Campaign with Mwanamvekha in Chiradzulu South

Governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) running mate Everton Chimulirenji , who is President Peter Mutharika’s running mate for the May 21 Tripartite Elections, expressed confidence he will be the next second-in command – and of course president-in-waiting .

Chimulirenji, 56, who is also part of Mutharika’s Cabinet, serving as Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, said at Namitembe primary school ground in Chiradzulu South Constituency on Sunday that DPP is set to win the elections.

He was the guest of honour at the campaign, football and bonanza launch of Chiradzulu South DPP parliamentary candidate, Joseph Mwanamvekha.

Mutharika’s runningmate appealed to Malawians to exercise patience, saying development is a gradual process.

“We need to be patient in order to register meaningful development. We cannot do every thing pledged in our manifesto in one day,”he said, urging people to vote for Mwanamvekha and the party leadership on May 21 for continued development.

He quashed critics of nepotism, saying government treats every tribe equally.

The remarks come at a time when the governing party is under fire for allegedly promoting nepotism (favoring Lhomwe).

Opposition parties and the clergy have so far accused the DPP of appointing people of the Lhomwe tribe in high positions; a claim which government has been dismissing.

Chimulirenji said people should stop making such accusations without basis.

He said for instance, all tribes are found in government’s Departments and Ministries.

“If you look at the Civil Service, you would find that people from all cultural backgrounds are there. Talk of Ministries, Departments and Agencies. So, please, let’s stop circulating rumours. We are one people,” he said.

Speaking later, DPP MP hopeful for the area, Joseph Mwanamvekha, says he has no political enemy, rather his task is to end social challenges facing people.

Mwanamvekha also renewed his commitment to serve the people of Chiradzulu South in the next five years, if voted into power.

He observed that most politicians waste their time castigating others instead of addressing real issues, describing it as a missed opportunity.

“I am glad to say that I have managed to transform this constituency in many sectors for the past five years. This used to be a bushy area with no road networks, no health facilities and water challenges. But now we have a modern Chimwawa health centre, more boreholes, good roads not to talk of bridges,” he pointed out.

Mwanamvekha, who is also Agriculture Minister, said when he started his political journey in 2014, he made it a point to being the servant of the people, and that is what he has fulfilled.

On this note, he pledged to continue developing the area in areas of youth and women empowerment; through provision of job opportunities and business loans.

The meeting also saw the launch of the K3 million football and netball trophies.

Some of the DPP officials who attended the meeting include; Henry Mussa, Ben Phiri, Bertha Nachuma and Charles Mchacha.

