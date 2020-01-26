Chimulirenji says DPP’s popularity still strong, welcomes defectors from MCP

Vice-President Everton Chimulilenji has said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) remains popular and strong at the grassroot and called for unity of purpose to ensure continued development of the country.

Chimulirenji welcomes one of the defectors to DPP
Women who claimed to have defected from MCP to join DPP at Nsenjere Primary school ground in Chikwawa
Part of the crowds at at Nsenjere Primary school ground in Chikwawa

Chimulilenji made the call on Saturday during a rally he held at Nsenjere Primary School ground in the area of Paramount Chief Lundu in Chikwawa District.

The Vice-President said DPP-led  administration has earmarked a number of developmental projects such as road infrastructure, teachers’ houses and electrification programme to be implemented in the country.

As such, he said, there is need for people, regardless of their political, cultural and religion affiliations, to join hands in accomplishing the quest.

“President Professor Peter Mutharika is a development conscious leader and is ready to work with anyone in building the nation.

“But what is most important is to love one another and also for us to live in harmony,” he said.

Chimulilenji then reiterated his continued loyalty towards Mutharika and DPP values to serve Malawians better.

He then expressed gratitude to the people in Chikwawa for not participating in demonstrations saying the current protests in some parts of the country are aimed at destroying private and public infrastructure.

DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha thanked people especially in Chikwawa for giving fresh mandate to the party president to govern the country in years to come.

“Let me assure you that government will make sure that it responds with food assistance to all hunger stricken families,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Paramount Chief Lundu asked government to construct teachers’ houses at Nsenjere Primary School and upgrade feeder roads to ease mobility challenges.

During the rally, DPP welcomed 350 people who have defected from the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Kanduku
Kanduku

Sidik Mia held a rally in chikwawa and people defected from dpp to mcp. Chimulirenji holds rally in chikwawa and people defected from mcp to dpp. So they are back at the square 1. In chikwawa mcp is not as popular for a long time. Especially after it killed malemu solobala

Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu

Defectors, kikikikiiiiiiii. One wouldn’t want to spend much to buy that lot, a bottle of fanta maybe?

Bamusi
Bamusi

Iii njala iyi akufuna chimanga anthu. Come to votes mudzalira inu a Dpp.

guguda
guguda

malawi.is a circus where everyone is an opportunist

C Banda
C Banda

This article is just the usual baseless propaganda from MANA/GoM. A Google search reveals that the writer, Memory Chatonda, is associated with both MANA and the “Official Malawi Government Online” page on FaceBook.

Chilangwe
Chilangwe

Kodi ku malawi nde kuti tsiku lililonse ndi la campaign..ine ndimaganiza kuti nthawi ino ndiyonesa ulamulilo …komanso kukhala pansi ngati boma nkumathandiza anthu ngati nchito yanu osati ngati favour..

malawi@gmail.com
[email protected]

Awawa tiwachotse m’boma basi. izi ndi za tonse.

malawi@gmail.com
[email protected]

A Malawi osamapusa pliz……..DPP sikutithandiza. Tiyeni tigwilane manja tonse kuchoka kumpoto, pakati, kumvuma komaso ku mmwera. Tisetengele chisanzo chabwino cha anthu aku Chitipa. Atawona kuti boma silikukonza msewu womwe anthu ambili kuphatikizapo ife a ku mmwera a business timagwilisa ntchito…….anayamba kukana kukhoma misonkho ndipo mpaka nduna zinapita kukawayendela koma iwo anenesa kuti zachibwana sakufuna. Osamapusa abale anga. anthu awawa akuba kwambili ndipo chikondi pa ife alibe. Mukuziwa kuti even mwana wa a president ali busy kumanga manyumba mu lilongwe ndi ndalama zathu zomwe? Munthu sagwila ntchito…..ndalama wazitenga kuti??? business yake ndi iti akupanga? Awawa nd akuba basi….yelani mmaso…..osatengela kuti uyu… Read more »

