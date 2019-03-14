Chimulirenji visits fire victims at Lilongwe Teachers Training College

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential running mate, Everton Chimulirenji, Thursday morning visited Lilongwe Teachers Training College (TTC) whose hostels caught fire in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Accompanied by the Minister of Education Science and Technology, Bright Msaka SC, the visit was aimed to assess the damage caused by the fire and to console those who have been affected.

Speaking at the visit, Chimulirenji expressed the government’s concern for the victims of the fire and he stressed that the government is ready to render help where needed.

He said it is in the government’s plans to rehabilitate the infrastructure at the college including its hostels and learning facilities.

“We are very concerned with what has happened here and as government, we are mobilizing resources to renovate the hostel block that caught fire so that the students who were hosted there can go back to their normal lives,” said Chimulirenji.

Giving a synopsis to the fire incident sit-in principal of the college, Vita Mirriam Bulambo explained that the hostel which caught the fire was a male hostel and that it had completely been destroyed rendering it unusable.

“The fire started around 12 noon and we engaged the fire department which helped us put the fire out. We also engaged the Malawi Police Service who were at the scene by the time of the fire. We thank God that no student sustained injuries and there is no loss of life but a lot of property however, has been destroyed,” said Bulambo.

Bulambo said more aid is needed in terms of resources to make up for the damaged and lost property.

The government has provided K1million to help the victims of the fire and promised more aid in the immediate future.

The fire has affected 17 students, destroying a male hostel block, students’ property including: laptops, books, clothes and other necessities. No deaths or injuries caused by the fire have been reported. The cause of the fire is however at the moment not established.

