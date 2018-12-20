Chimunthu Banda wins DPP primaries: Ex- Malawi Speaker seeks return to Parliament

Former speaker of parliament Henry Chimunthu Banda has won ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primaries in Nkhotakota north to represent the party in the coming May 2019 Tripartite elections.

Chimunthu Banda back in front line politics

Chimunthu Banda who retired from front line politics in 2014 after serving the constituency for 15 years, has bounced back amidst romours that he may be President Peter Mutharika’s runningmate in the coming polls.

However, the incumbent parliamentarian for the constituency Frank Mphande, boycotted the elections faulting the party for poor preparations.

But besides controvesy, the party went on with the elections and Henry Chimunthu Banda scooped 2162 votes against Fyson Saenda and Space Katenga Kaunda who got 60 and 53 votes each respectively from three centres namely Chasato, Nkhuyu and Nkhunga.

In an interview after being declared winner, Chimunthu said he is grateful to the people of the area for giving him another chance to represent them in the coming polls and optimistic to carry the day come May 2019.

“As you can see, it is a clear sign that I served the people of my constituency well for 15 years and I have no doubt I will reclaim the victory come 2019”, he said.

Commenting on Mphande’s claims, presiding officer of the elections veteran politician Brown Mpinganjira said was not aware of the date change as he and his team were assigned to go and administer the elections by the party officials.



