Chimwendo Banda advises Lilongwe City Council seal potholes

May 25, 2023 Alfred Chauwa - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Minister of Local Government Richard Chimwendo Banda has told on Lilongwe City Council to seal potholes in all major roads of the city.
In his keynote address at the first Lilongwe City Council Summit on Wednesday, Banda said LCC challenged city authorities to do everything possible within its mandate to ensure that all potholes are sealed in the capital city.
He advised the council to buy graders for the exercise.
Banda also called on the capital city dwellers to join hands in making Lilongwe a good place to live.
Foreign dignitaries, ambassadors, government heads of departments, civil society leaders, media and the general public are some of the people attending this summit.
The summit  discussed four thematic areas which include street vending, waste management, recreation and infrastructure development such as roads and buildings.

