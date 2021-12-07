China-based Malawian football stars return home for off-season

China-based Malawian women’s football players Tabitha Chawinga and her sister Temwa returned on Sunday for off-season after guiding their team Wuhan Jiangda to a league title.

However Tabitha said they are not sure about their return in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We came back on Sunday with my sister Temwa, but honestly I cannot say when we will return. The will advise us in due course,” she said.

Despite missing from Malawi’s Morocco 2022 qualifiers’ ouster against Zambia due to travel restrictions, the sisters inspired Wuhan to a 2-1 comeback win over Tabitha’s former club Jiangsu Suning in the final.

Scorchers captain won the Goldeb Boot Award in the nine-team with nine goals while her younger sister Temwa tied on second position with Changchun’s forward Rafaelle on seven goals each.

Reacting to the title and golden boot award, Tabitha said last week she felt honoured to win the league and golden boot and attributed the feat to hard work.

“It wasn’t easy to make it in a new team but the hard working spirit that I had and the team work with my colleagues made this happen. I am grateful to my teammates and everyone who supported me throughout the season and I will continue working hard for more awards,” she said.

Meanwhile the feat did no unrecognised as she won Confederation of African Football best player of the month of November and Temwa was the runners-up.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!