Malawi National Council of Sports appoint directors

Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) has appointed four directors following a functional review at the state sports-governing body.

In a statement dated April 23, Sports Council chief executive officer Henry Kamata announced that Lameck Gomani has been appointed Director of Human Resources and Administration, former Football Association of Malawi Commercial and Marketing Director Limbani Matola is Director of Planning, Marketing and Infrastructure Development, Malawi University of Science and Technology Ivy Kondowe Chinangwe as Director of Sports and Recreation while Shepherd Boma, who once acted as Chief Executive Officer is now Director of Finance.

Reads the letter in part: “The appointments followed a functional review that was undertaken at the MNCS for its effective delivery of its statutory mandate of developing, promoting, encouraging and controlling all forms of sport in Malawi on a national basis. As usual, let us all accord the necessary support as they execute their duties.”

The development comes barely two months after Malawi National Council of Sports appointed Kamata as its first Chief Executive Officer, a position which was formerly known as executive secretary.

Matola also joined the Sports Council after the expiry of his contract in September last year.

However, the appointments have left in the executive management administration manager Henry Mereka who once acted as Chief executive officer for three years as well as sports development manager Ruth Mzengo.

The two have been maintained in their positions, but have fallen below the pecking order of the administration.

