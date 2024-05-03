Bon Kalindo spills beans: Alleges E-Tech Systems, new passport system supplier, belongs to Chakwera’s son

Without retreat or surrender, firebrand Bon Kalindo has taken a swipe at President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration on a series of governance issue including alleging that the new company providing passport system at Immigration Department, E-Tech Systems, belongs to Chakwera’s son.

Speaking during a press briefing held in Lilongwe today, Kalindo said Chakwera has not spoken a word on E-Tech Systems issue because of the connection despite the company failing to deliver.

Kalindo’s statement comes barely a week after the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) asked government to furnish the public with information with regards to the procurement process that identified E-Tech Systems. Through its spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba, the party alleged that E-Tech Systems is connected to some MCP members.

The allegation, though, stems from the connection that the public has been making after a picture showing Chakwera’s son, Nick, together with Raphael Msowoya, E-Tech Systems boss, apparently in Serbia over a government business meeting with the country’s Prime Minister.

Msowoya, however, underlined that the meeting with them in Serbia was a mere coincidence, saying they went there on a private trip which was unrelated to his trip.

He rubbished his company’s connection to MCP or Chakweras saying his company was awarded the contract on merit after demonstrating capacity to provide a solution at a time when some unscrupulous people and hackers were demanding a ransom running into billions of Kwacha from government.

