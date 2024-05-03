Kunkuyu laughs off Chihana’s podium antics alleging that Chakwera won’t renew contract for MEC Chair

Information Minister Moses Kunkuyu has described as ‘podium antics’ allegation made by President for the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Enock Chihana who claims that MCP and Tonse Alliance government does not want the current MEC Chairman to administer the forthcoming 2025 elections as they plan not to renew his contract.

Chihana further alleged that it is in a plan of MCP to replace with someone who shall help them rig electoral votes, but, “That will not happen with our eyes wide-open.”

He made the allegation during a rally at Unicef Ground on Wednesday in Chinsapo Township, Lilongwe.

The AFORD President pointed out that time is of the essence, hence the need for change and they are the right group of people to get into power and deal with current Socio-economic challenges engulfing Malawi.

“We advise government to reduce tax on sugar, so that people should be able to buy at affordable prices. Sugar is an important commodity on daily lives.” Chihana said.

The rally also hosted former Minister and Commander-in-Chief of Citizen for Transformation Movement CFT Timothy Mtambo who told gatherers that he decided to link himself to AFORD because of its principles and background on fostering democracy in the country.

“AFORD founder late Chakufwa Chihana (MHSRIP) is a custodian of Malawian democracy and fought a good fight to ouster first president Dr. Kamuzu Banda. So, I’m am encouraged that factor and so many others.” Mtambo explained.

Mtambo again maintained position that the country is going through numerous challenges on Socio-economic aspects, hence need for change.

But commenting on MEC Chairperson allegations, Minister of Information and Digitisation Moses Kunkuyu dismissed it saying, “We are Hearing this from him but not surprised. Thats him doing podium politics his way and we respect that right.”

Kunkuyu explained that the MCP and Tonse Alliance government go by the book in running the affairs of government.

Some other notable faces who pratronized the rally were Yeremia Chihana, Clement Stambuli, Wachepa Phiri and many others.

