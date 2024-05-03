Chakwera confirms MCC projects start this month as leaves for US to join 10 other African leaders for US-Africa business summit

President Lazarus Chakwera has confirmed that awaited Millennium Challenge Compact Account projects are due to start this month.

Chakwera made the revelation this morning at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe as he was leaving for the USA where he will join 10 other African Heads of State and Government for the 16th United States African Business Summit to be held in Dallas, Texas from May 6 to 9.

Convened by the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), the gathering attracts more than 1,500 public and private sector executives, international investors, government officials and multilateral stakeholders.

Called the largest and most influential U.S. conference on doing business and investing in Africa, this year’s Summit – themed “U.S.-Africa Business: Partnering for Sustainable Success” will explore a continued commitment by both public and private sector stakeholders to building a sustainable U.S.-Africa trade, investment, and commercial relations.

“Our objective is to enable you to connect with government and private sector decision makers over the course of four days and to deliver the insights that you need to move your organization forward,” reads the statement from the convenors.

In an interview at KIA, Chakwera commended the Malawi’s private sector for registering their names and attending the summit.

He said summit offers an unparalleled opportunity for government officials, business leaders, investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to engage in discussions, explore trade opportunities, and forge strategic partnerships to drive economic growth and development across the African continent.

Other presidents include ; Faure Gnassingbe, President, Republic of Togo, Muhammad Jallow, Vice President, Republic of The Gambia, Joao Lourenço, President, Republic of Angola

Nthomeng Majara, Deputy Prime Minister, Kingdom of Lesotho, Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi, President, Republic of Botswana, José Maria Neves, President, Republic of Cabo Verde, Filipe Nyusi, President, Republic of Mozambique

Other leaders include Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President, Republic of Nigeria, David Sengeh, Chief Minister, Republic of Sierra Leone.

Facilitated by CCA Chairman, John Olajide, President & CEO of Corporate Council on Africa, Florizelle Liser, the summit enables leaders to connect with government and private sector decision makers for four days to drive U.S.-Africa sustainable business partnerships.

Liser noted: “The U.S.-Africa Business Summit, under the theme ‘U.S.-Africa Business: Partnering for Sustainable Success,’ offers an unparalleled opportunity for government officials, business leaders, investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to engage in discussions, explore trade opportunities, and forge strategic partnerships to drive economic growth and development across the African continent.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!