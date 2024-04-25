Hearing of Nocma corruption case involving Aford leader, Enock Chihana and others continues today

Proceedings continue today at the Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Court, where the cross-examination of state witness Hellen Buluma is continuing in a case concerning National Oil Company (Nocma) fuel contracts.

Buluma, who reported to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, implicated former Energy Minister Newton Kambala, Alliance for Democracy President Enoch Chihana, and presidential advisor Chris Chaima Banda in an alleged attempt to interfere with fuel contract awards in 2020-2021.

Chris Chaima Banda’s lawyer, Wapona Kita, is expected to wrap up his questioning of Buluma to establish any involvement by his client in the procurement process.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Buluma asserted that she possesses evidence indicating the trio conspired to influence fuel procurement at NOCMA.

The defendants, Kambala, Chihana, and former presidential aide Chris Chaima-Banda, were arrested on August 9, 2021, on charges of attempting to influence a public officer in fuel procurement, contrary to provisions of the Corrupt Practices Act.

The case is being presided over by Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza.

