China Donates Maize Flour to Alleviate Hunger in Sonkhwe Village, Lilongwe

The Government of the People’s Republic of China, through Malawi’s Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA), has donated 1,320 bags of maize flour to help alleviate hunger in Sonkhwe Village, located in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kalumbu, Lilongwe. The donation, valued at MWK 43 million, was delivered on Thursday and will directly benefit 1,300 people in the village facing food insecurity.

Wang Hao, Charge d’Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Malawi, expressed that the donation is part of China’s ongoing efforts to assist Malawi in combating hunger and food shortages. “We understand the pressing challenges people in Malawi are facing due to hunger, and we found it necessary to provide this maize flour to support those in need,” Wang said. He further emphasized China’s commitment to continue supporting Malawi in its fight against food insecurity and poverty.

Reverend Charles Kalemba, Commissioner for DODMA, expressed his deep gratitude for the timely and vital donation. Kalemba acknowledged the serious hunger crisis affecting many Malawians, particularly in rural areas, and highlighted the critical role of international partnerships in addressing such challenges. “We are grateful to the Government of China for this generous assistance as we work tirelessly to ensure food security for all Malawians,” Kalemba stated.

Kalemba also called on Malawians to explore irrigation farming and other sustainable agricultural practices, noting that changing weather patterns and unpredictable rains have had a significant impact on the country’s traditional farming systems. He stressed the importance of communities becoming self-reliant in food production, reducing their dependence on external aid.

Senior Chief Kalumbu, who spoke on behalf of the people of Sonkhwe Village, described the harsh reality many families face due to food shortages. “People in my community have been going to bed hungry, and many children are struggling,” Senior Chief Kalumbu said. “This donation is a lifeline for us, and it will make a huge difference in improving the well-being of families here.”

The donation of maize flour is a meaningful gesture that provides immediate relief to those in dire need while underscoring the importance of sustainable agricultural practices to reduce food insecurity in Malawi. It highlights the continued cooperation between China and Malawi in addressing the country’s most urgent challenges, particularly hunger.

As Malawi continues to face the effects of climate change, irregular weather patterns, and growing food insecurity, such international support will remain critical in ensuring that vulnerable communities can access the food and resources they need to survive and thrive.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!