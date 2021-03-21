Chinese, Malawian nabbed for trafficking 6 girls

March 21, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a Chinese national and a Malawian on allegations that they trafficked six girls from Kasungu to the Capital City for abuse.

Police spokesperson for central east Harry Namwaza said the law enforcers have arrested a 35 year old Luhui Hului and his Malawian counterpart, Chikondi Nkhata Kumwenda, 28 for allegedly  trafficking six girls from Kasungu to Lilongwe on the pretext that they would support their academic studies.

The two were arrested in Area 49.

Namwaza said police got a  tip that three Chinese nationals, who were led  Kumwenda, had in November last year gone to Yotamu Village where they  allegedly took the six girls to Lilongwe under the pretext that they wanted to help them attend schools, as all government schools had at that time closed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

It is also reported that instead of attending  classes  in Lilongwe, the six girls were subjected to abuse where they were ordered to be putting on costumes and dancing to Chinese music and the three Chinese men would capture them on video camera, making fun of them.

Hului and Nkhata will appear in court soon to answer charges of child  trafficking.

8 Comments
Phaloni
Phaloni
6 hours ago

I hope the girls will sue them for compensation…

Limma
Limma
6 hours ago

How stupid can one be – paid to facilitate the torture and humiliation of their own race. Malawians we really need to wake up! Wake upoo! We are just a bunch of sellouts. What a disgrace. We are willing to see other nations pee on our race just for a little dollar. Chinese are cruel people. They are equally cruel as Europeans and North Americans. How we have excessively opened up our country to these people, only Lucifer knows. Human rights groups – this is an area you should be mobilising the nation on to press the government to set… Read more »

Kamchiputu
Kamchiputu
6 hours ago

No need to deport the Chinese man. Give him a 30 year jail sentence so he can languish in our prison.

Samba
Samba
6 hours ago

Muone munene ithere khani imeneyi. Nkhani ya direct it itha zaka 5.
Just send this stupid Chinese to his home country and Malawian to life imprison

Che pichesi
Che pichesi
8 hours ago

Send the Chinese back to their covid country. The Malawian must be punished

Good riddance
Good riddance
4 hours ago
Reply to  Che pichesi

We must first send them to Zomba maximum security so that our nyapalas can have fun with them.

Eboue
Eboue
9 hours ago

The very big idiot is the Malawian Chikondi Kumwenda. You wonder how much money he was given.

Mulopwana
Mulopwana
6 hours ago
Reply to  Eboue

Including their parents who abandon their responsibility and pray for donor fairly.

