Chinese Susu Lu Ke fails to take pleas

Chinese national Lu Ke also popularly known as Susu today, Friday failed to take plea at Lilongwe senior resident court on exploitation of Malawian children because his lawyer was not available.

Senior Resident Magistrate James Mankhwazi has since adjourned the case to September 2, 2022 after the court was told that the lawyer, Andy Kaonga, was attending to a funeral of a relation.

Susu is accused of exploiting Malawian Children at Njewa in Lilongwe through video clips he was shooting for a profit.

He is been on remand at Maula Prison since his arrest on 16 July, 2022.

He was supposed to take plea to five counts he was charged with namely; money laundering, cyber security crime, and procuring a child to perform in public.

Counsel Ephraim Chikwakwa said the matter failed to proceed as lawyer representing Susu, Andy Kaonga is attending to a funeral of a relative.

Mathews Gamadzi Principal State Advocate in the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions said the State was ready to start the case.

Susu was arrested after a detailed BBC documentary detailing how Susu exploited the children by forcing them sing demeaning songs and dancing prompting authorities to arrest him.

