Chinese ‘wildlife crime kingpin’ still appealing against 14-year imprisonment in Malawi

Exactly one year after the High Court of Malawi dismissed his appeal to reduce his 14-year prison sentence, Chinese national Lin Yun Hua has turned to the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal for help, seeking “a review” of his sentence.

In December 2022, the High Court upheld the judgement a Magistrate Court delivered in September 2021, sentencing Lin to 14 years imprisonment for trading in rhino horn and money laundering, among other wildlife crimes.

That followed the convict’s appeal against the lower court’s decision.

On Monday, 4th December 2023, state advocates and defence made their submissions on Lin’s latest application being heard by Justice Lovemore Chikopa.

Among others, Lin has asked the Supreme Court to give him permission to launch an appeal against his sentence out of time and grant him bail pending appeal hearing.

Apparently, the Chinese “wildlife crime kingpin” is seeking to be “let off serving the rest of his sentence” amid allegations that he is receiving “preferential treatment” in Malawi prisons.

Justice Chikopa has since reserved his ruling on the matter to a later date “to be advised”.

But one of the state advocates, Hannah Supply-Kamange, said in an interview that they “strongly objected” Lin’s application and asked the court “to dismiss it in its entirety”.

“The convict had all the time within which to appeal and does not have justifiable reasons why he delayed, after time long elapsed. He had able lawyers at all points throughout the trial who could have advised him accordingly.

“No bail to him. Based on his reported conduct in prison, that he has been going in and out at will, he is likely to escape if given bail, thereby defeating the course of justice. His conduct indicates he does not like his time in prison”.

Lin, arrested in August 2019 following a three-month manhunt, was found in possession of horns of five rhinos chopped into 103 pieces. He was also charged with money laundering, among other charges.

Consequently, a Magistrate Court convicted Lin of trading in rhino horn and money laundering, among other charges. He was then sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Lin Yun Hua is the leader of a notorious Chinese gang illegally trading in wildlife products from Malawi and other countries in southern Africa.

Early this year, an investigation by the Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ) revealed that Yunhua Lin has been allowed to leave prison, spend days at home, conduct his business and go on shopping sprees in the company of prison guards. He wears plain clothes and is not handcuffed.

