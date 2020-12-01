Chingwalu retires from Malawi Police

Davie Chingwalu, who became the media’s darling Police Public Relations Officer has retired from the Malawi Police Service after serving for almost 30 years.

Chingwalu retired on November 30, 2020 at the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police. He was Officer in Charge at Thyolo Police Station.

He bade farewell to fellow police officers on December 1, 2020.

“Where there is an entrance, there must be an exit,” said Chingwalu as he addressed staff.

He said it wasn’t easy joining the police but the passion in him made him enlist as a police recruit, coupled with his love for the job.

He further said that they were about 31 recruits in their squad and that he was leading in ranks because of his hardworking spirit

Chingwalu advised serving officers to be disciplined and to desist from corruption.

“Police officers must be patriotic and have integrity all the time,” he said.

He commended Thyolo Police Women Network which he said has improved under his 12-month tenure.

Chingwalu was loved by many journalists in the country because of his efficiency as a PRO. He walked to newsrooms to give information and grant interviews He was always available for media interviews even on the phone.

No wonder he rose from southern region to national Police headquarters as PRO.

He later moved to Chikwawa as Officer in Charge and in November 2019 to Thyolo.

Station Officer for Thyolo police station James Nalima commended retired Chingwalu for being a caring leader.

“We have learnt a lot from you sir. We will miss your advice.” said Nalima.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares