Chinsapo Sweet Melodies preaches on with 4th album ‘Za Mumtima ndizawekha’

Continuing with the zeal to make Jesus Christ known to the nations, Lilongwe-based women’s choir of the moment, Chinsapo Sweet Melodies has released their fourth album titled ‘Za Muntima ndizawekha’ where among other things they are encouraging people to trust God in every situation and also giving hope to the hopeless.

The 10-track album contains songs like Mwachotsa Chitozo change, Palibe ofanana naye, Mufunilanji wina, Gwada upemphere and Zamumtima ndizawekha among others, all recorded by Khathwa Aligiza at Alimoso Studios in Blantyre.

Speaking in an interview, Chinsapo Sweet Melodies chairperson Angella Chankomera said the album is well baked with all the songs made to encourage and give hope to those passing through hard times.

Chankomera said the theme in the songs is just the continuation of themes in albums they have previously released and that the songs are blended with both modern and traditional elements.

“We know that people are facing a lot of challenges and as Christians and preachers of gospel our responsibility is to encourage them to trust God and give them hope. However, while doing that we also need to understand the music trend and reach out to people with the type of music that they will appreciate,” she said

Chankomera also added that once Covid 19 restrictions are eased they will embark on a project to unveil the album in all the regions.

According to Chankomera, some songs in the album are buzzing in various local radio stations across the country and have started receiving positive feedback something which is motivating them to start working on the DVD this month end.

She further thanked the manager and the staff of Choice Construction for pumping in enough resources for project.

Director of Choice construction Daniel Makaula said he saw a great potential in the choir way back in 2018 and he has been putting things together to see the choir doing great in the music industry.

Makaula said he will continue helping the choir to spread the gospel in all corners of the country and even abroad.

Chinsapo sweet melodies, according to Makaula is “Message oriented” has come with a different style that will change the industry and as a group they are buoyant of making a major breakthrough.

Some of the albums they previously released are Konzeka, Akudziwa ndi Yahweh and Moyo wanga ukondwa.

