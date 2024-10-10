Chisale declares war against MCP’s arbitrary arrests, intimidation of DPP members , journalists

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) National Youth Director, Norman Chisale, has declared that he is ready to face more arrests in his quest for justice and protection of the youth and journalists against intimidation from the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Speaking at a press held in Lilongwe on Thursday, Chisale alleged that MCP is plotting to use threats and intimidation on journalists working with private media in order to maintain its grip on power.

“Enough is enough! We will not allow or tolerate MCP to continue arresting or intimidating innocent Malawians,” he declared.

He further warned that should the MCP-led government continue trampling on the rights of Malawians, his party will mobilize young people to protest any dictatorial tendencies.

“We know that MCP is doing all this because they know they are exiting government next year. But we will not relent. We’re ready to protect our hard-won democracy. And I will be the DPP monitor in the Central Region,” said Chisale.

In his statement, the DPP Secretary General (SG), Peter Mukhitho, demanded the removal of the Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), Colleen Zamba, and Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jacob Hara, over their alleged involvement in illegal fuel importation deal.

Mukhitho also asked Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and National Registration Bureau (NRB) to address registration issues stakeholders have been highlighting ahead of the next year’s General Elections.

“Some may wonder why I have mentioned NRB yet it is MEC that oversees and managed elections. Yes! NRB is the one that is responsible for issuing National IDs which at the moment will be the only proof of identification to be recognised by MEC during voter registration,” he said.

“Fellow Malawians, I want you to know this! Section 6 of our supreme Constitution states that and I qoute ” Save as otherwise provided in this constitution, the authority to govern derives from the people of Malawi as expressed through universal suffrage in elections held in accordance with this Constitution. MCP must read this section and understand that when Malawians are tired with your leadership, any attempts to force yourself on them is a recipe for disaster! Our supreme law of the land, section 40 as read with Section 71 don’t say anything about National ID as a sole proof of identification for one to express his choice of political leaders to run the affairs of State. The framers of our Constitution knew that voting is a right that must be preserved and protected at all cost,” he added.

However, Mukhitho assured Malawians that DPP has put in place stringent measures for ensuring that the MCP government does not rig the elections.

“We have our eyes everywhere and the donor community has its eyes everywhere too. If these calls to have everyone eligible to register to vote even if one does not have a National ID hits a snag, we will engage gear two and they will not like it! We have been patient enough and Malawians are counting down that they have only less than 11 months of suffering before they are liberated! We can’t sit phwiiiiii and allow their suffering sentence being extended by another five years from September! We will stop these evil people in their tracks and your vote is that weap on to stop them,” he said.

