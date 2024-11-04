Chisale may permanently lose all his K1.7BN corrupt-gotten assets: 86 motor vehicles, 21 real properties

The High Court will, this Tuesday November 5 2024, hear an application by the State to permanently forfeit assets, worth K1.7 billion, belonging former presidential security aide Norman Chisale which is believed to have been accumulated through proceeds of crime.

The assets were seized in 2021 and making the ruling, then, the court said assets amounting to K1.7 billion belonging to Chisale be seized and brought under the control of the concerned Competent Authority under the Financial Crimes Act, until the conclusion of the forfeiture proceedings or until a contrary order of the court is issued.

The conclusion of the matter begins this Tuesday as the court will hear an application by the State to have all the assets permanently forfeited.

Offices of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney General filed the application under Section 72 of the Financial Crimes Act, in which they sought to forfeit Chisale’s properties.

The defendants, in a court notice that we have seen, have been told to attend the hearing.

“Let the parties attend the Judge in open court on the 5th day of November 2024 for the hearing of an application by the claimants that the defendants’ objects of property, which were preserved on 24th February 2021, be forfeited to government.

“Take notice that the sworn statements from Isaac Nkhoma, Jack Vintenga Banda, Hastings Ludzu, John Minofu and Pirirani Masanjala will be presented in support of the application. Any sworn statement in opposition must be filed and served at least days before the above-mentioned return date,” the court document reads.

The case will be heard by Judge Anneline Kanthambi.

However, Chisale’s lawyer Chancy Gondwe claims that the issue is a politically motivated one aimed at diverting attention from the “significant challenges” plaguing the country.

“We maintain that there is no legitimate case here; rather, this serves as an intimidation tactic against our client. We will continue to stand firm in defending his rights and reputation,” Gondwe said.

In 2021, the High Court granted the State an order to seize Chisale’s assets amounting to K1.7 billion.

Chisale is accused by State agencies of acquiring billions worth of assets illegally.

The list of property the State has seized following the preservation order has 86 motor vehicles and 21 real properties that include residential houses and commercial buildings in suburbs of Blantyre and Lilongwe as well as other places including his home district in Ntcheu. Some properties are in Dedza and Mangochi.

Some of the seized assets include forty-eight Toyota vehicles ranging from Prado, Noah, Runx, Vitz, Crown, Filder, Alphard, Sienta, Ipsum, Harrier, Raum, Voxy, Land Cruiser, Hiace, Coaster.

There are also three Mercedes-Benz, and other types that include BMW, Eicher truck, Audi, Volkswagen, Nissan, Land Rover, Jeep, Ford, Chrysler, Tata, Isuzu and some only registered with chassis numbers.

Norman Paulos Chisale, Chimwemwe Paulosi trading as Namauya Investments, Deborah Zimatha Chisale, Esnart Guga, Flony Guga, Jannet Fatch Kamanga, Christina Mvula these are from first to sixth respondents respectively.

Sixty-three listed cars show the name Norman P Chisale as importer, while 23 cars have blank spaces on the importers.

