Chisale re-arrested: Malawi police alleges he is key suspect to Njaunju murder

Former president Peter Mutharika’s personal bodyguard Norman Chisale has been re-arrested upon his release from Chichiri Prison as Malawi Police Service say he is a key suspect of the murder case of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director of corporate services Issa Njaunju.

His lawyer Chancy Gondwe has confirmed Chisale’s third arrest in a roll and that he has been taken to Lilongwe for questioning.

Police made several arrests in connection with the July 2015 macabre murder of Njauju who went missing for two days before his body was found by sand miners half-buried and his official vehicle, a Totota Hilux double-cabin pick-up, destroyed in a different location.

Those who were arrested in connection with the murder are two police officers; Sergeant Titus Thombozi who was attached to Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) at Mchinji border, but he was operating from Mchinji Police Station and Christopher Naphiyo.

The first suspect to be arrested and charged with murder was Frank John who was found with Njauju’s mobile phone handset after donors stressed that the murder was an attack on the justice system and fight against corruption.

Post-mortem results revealed that Njauju’s body had bullet wounds in the neck and stomach.

According to acting British High Commissioner David Beer, a UK-sponsored homicide expert already investigated and submitted a report to Malawi Police Service.

