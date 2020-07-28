Chisale re-arrested: Malawi police alleges he is key suspect to Njaunju murder
Former president Peter Mutharika’s personal bodyguard Norman Chisale has been re-arrested upon his release from Chichiri Prison as Malawi Police Service say he is a key suspect of the murder case of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director of corporate services Issa Njaunju.
His lawyer Chancy Gondwe has confirmed Chisale’s third arrest in a roll and that he has been taken to Lilongwe for questioning.
Police made several arrests in connection with the July 2015 macabre murder of Njauju who went missing for two days before his body was found by sand miners half-buried and his official vehicle, a Totota Hilux double-cabin pick-up, destroyed in a different location.
Those who were arrested in connection with the murder are two police officers; Sergeant Titus Thombozi who was attached to Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) at Mchinji border, but he was operating from Mchinji Police Station and Christopher Naphiyo.
The first suspect to be arrested and charged with murder was Frank John who was found with Njauju’s mobile phone handset after donors stressed that the murder was an attack on the justice system and fight against corruption.
Post-mortem results revealed that Njauju’s body had bullet wounds in the neck and stomach.
According to acting British High Commissioner David Beer, a UK-sponsored homicide expert already investigated and submitted a report to Malawi Police Service.
Koma yaaa Chisale asalano makona okha amayendatu monyada munthawi imeneyija lero ndizi angokhalira kumangidwa kuposa okuba mbudzi kujoweni
It speaks volume about shameless Mutharika’s zero-respect for the rule of law to have kept this man by his side all the while when all the crimes he is suspected of having committed were public knowledge. DPP and its supporters should blame shameless Mutharika for their predicament because if he had cared a tad bit about the rule of law his followers would have found crime to be a ‘high-risk low-reward’ activity!!!
It’s a very bad year for Mr Chisale. But let’s be fair to him, just arrest him once and for all. Otherwise the charges against him should be valid and really valid. The evidences for such crimes should be very valid as well not the social media evidence it won’t help at all. When this guy comes out clean we will be crying for our taxes big time. Govt….and police make arrests where the evidences are very valid.
Don’t say Utmcp noooo. The should have thought about tomorrow during their time. Where is jezabel???
aaaaa koma
Ikakuona Litsilo siikata kkkk.Achisale nde ayiii,Munthu mmodzi milandu kumaiputa motere??Pena pake kukhala ndiumoyo woleza ndibwino.Anyway people reap what they sow .Olo chisonicho chingabwere aaaa.Awa a Chisale anaonjeza kuposanso munthu wa satanic Saulos Klaus Chilima amwene
Cadets feel for him, let him test his own medicine. The guy committed crimes now you people to feel sorry him? Bodyguard to the extent of owning 5star lodge? They foolishly thought they’ll get away with it. Mpaka kufika ponena kuti north must suffer. Let’s wait and see now. Adadi shit.
He may be wrong but this is now torture. Why cant the police bring all charges together so that bail application can be done once and for all. One is innocent until proven guilty.
Njaunja anaphwedwa osalakwa.
While on murder cases, can you please pick up KASAMBALA as well ? He is already a convict. What is he doing at home? Clear that Kasambara rubble as well, if this is not vengeance. Apo bii musiyeni Chisale akhalenso naye pa belo, at least Chisale is not a convict like Kasambala wanuyo, munthu woyipanso kuposa Chisale.