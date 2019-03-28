Chisi says Chakwera, Chilima ‘too desperate’ for power: Tune in favour of DPP

Umodzi Party president and May 21 tripartite elections presidential hopeful, Professor John Chisi, on Thursday took a swipe on the opposition-singling out Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the UTM Party -with a seemingly pensive opinion that the two are not capable of taking over government.

In a 30-minute programme on national broadcaster MBC, Chindunji, which Nyasa Times monitored, Chisi said he singled out the two parties because they are too “desperate” to rule and that it was dangerous for Malawi.

“When someone is desperate, they can do anything. They can cause violence, or even kill,” said Chisi to host Simeon Shumba.

Singling out Chilima, the State Vice-President, Chisi said the UTM torchbearer should have waited for Mutharika to finish his too terms before he declared his presidential bid.

“He was picked from the corporate world by President Peter Mutharika, and before Mutharika finishes his two terms he goes against him. What is that?

“Chilima has only showed that he is too hungry for power. He is yet to understand issues in Malawi and gain enough experience. He will only be experimenting with the country, and that is suicidal for any country,” said Chisi.

Chisi warned the electorate “to be careful with the likes of Chilima.”

On Chakwera, Chisi said the pastor-turned-politician should “simply remained at the pulpit.”

According to Chisi, the real MCP went with Kamuzu Banda -the founder.

“MCP had a goal which was to fight the colonial government. That goal was achieved, and now the leaders of MCP are clueless on how to move on with the party. They are clueless and have no vision,” said Chisi.

He blamed Chakwera for pushing away MCP die-hards and roping in ones that are going to send the party to the grave.

“The likes of Moses Kunkuyu and Sidik Mia are all political prostitutes that are only ruining the once mighty party,” he said.

Chisi re-iterated that Malawians should rethink their choices on May 21 as far as Chakwera and Mia are concerned.

He hailed President Mutharika for being “a gentleman” who has no qualms about tribe or race in his dealings.

“Actually, I am the board chairperson for the Medical Council of Malawi,” said Chisi.

He added: “If he were not tolerant, I would already have lost my job at the University of Malawi.”

Chisi, from opposition, is one of the 8 presidential expected to appear on the ballot paper in this year’s election.

But his assessment of DPP in the last four years has been positive.

