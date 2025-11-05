Chithyola Tears Into Mutharika’s SONA: “Malawians Want Results, Not Rhetoric”

Leader of Opposition Simplex Chithyola Banda has delivered a blistering and uncompromising response to President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s State of the Nation Address, accusing the new administration of dressing up failures in polished speeches while Malawians continue to drown in hunger, unemployment and economic hardship.

Chithyola acknowledged former President Lazarus Chakwera for ensuring a peaceful transition, subtly reminding the nation that the stability Malawi currently enjoys did not begin with this government. But after that courtesy, the tone shifted sharply.

“Malawians Want Answers — Not Slogans”

Chithyola said the President’s message of unity, patriotism and discipline means nothing if the government cannot show how it intends to tackle:

Soaring inflation

Deepening youth unemployment

Worsening food insecurity

The rising cost of living

He demanded that government come clean on:

Where the Economic Recovery Plan is,

What conditions were agreed to with the IMF, and

Why government has accepted to freeze recruitment, salaries and promotions while promising expensive social programmes.

He warned that the DPP cannot promise free secondary school, free university meals and multi-billion constituency allocations while simultaneously complying with austerity conditions. According to him, the math simply does not add up.

Electricity Crisis: “The Same Old Song”

Chithyola reminded Malawians that every time DPP is in power, blackouts and fuel shortages become the norm. He said government has now chosen the most expensive and questionable fuel procurement system, which risks opening the door to another fuel scandal.

At the same time, he questioned why the President ignored major energy reforms and investments that were already in progress, including the multi-billion kwacha hydropower project expected to ease shortages.

Maize Procurement: A Brewing Scandal

On food security, Chithyola accused government of abandoning local farmers by importing maize at inflated prices while Malawian mega farmers still have affordable stocks. He warned that this has all the hallmarks of another maize procurement scandal — benefiting foreign suppliers while Malawians remain hungry.

“Government Is Turning Malawi Into a Police State”

Chithyola condemned what he described as politically-driven arrests, re-arrests and alleged mistreatment of detainees. He said the current wave of intimidation is reviving dark memories of unresolved political killings and state-sponsored fear.

He questioned the silence of civic and religious voices who previously spoke loudly under past administrations.

Nepotism and Patronage

Chithyola accused the administration of reshaping the civil service to reward loyalists, sideline perceived opponents and weaken merit-based governance. He said this risks turning Malawi into a government of political loyalists, not professionals.

A Final Warning and a Promise

Chithyola vowed that the opposition would not oppose for the sake of opposing — but it would fiercely guard public resources from “institutionalised cartels masquerading as government policy.”

He ended with a declaration:

Malawi will not be governed by intimidation or deception forever.

The MCP will return to power in 2030 — ready to rebuild with clarity, fairness, and competence.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :