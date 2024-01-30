Chitipa finally bows to Govt move to accommodate refugees, asylum seekers in the district

January 30, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

Senior chief Mwenewenya of Chitipa says his community has agreed to accommodate refugees and asylum seekers from Dzaleka refugee camp.

According to Mwenewenya, the resistance was necessitated by politicians and  few business people who expressed fears that once relocated to the area, the refugees would snatch away their wives and monopolize their businesses.

Chief Mwenewenya told a lobbying meeting in Lilongwe this morning organised by the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP).

Minister of homeland security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma says apart from revising the country’s laws on refugees the government has secured some funding for the relocation exercise, a process he said will transform Chitipa.

CCJP national coordinator Bonface Chibwana says they have invited officials from Chitipa district council to appreciate the dire situation at Dzaleka refugee camp for them to understand the government’s idea of relocating the refugees to the district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
ESCOM launches fruit tree planting exercise in Neno along Mozambique-Malawi power interconnection stretch

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has launched a massive replacement of trees cut down along the stretch of the...

Close