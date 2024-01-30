Chitipa finally bows to Govt move to accommodate refugees, asylum seekers in the district

Senior chief Mwenewenya of Chitipa says his community has agreed to accommodate refugees and asylum seekers from Dzaleka refugee camp.

According to Mwenewenya, the resistance was necessitated by politicians and few business people who expressed fears that once relocated to the area, the refugees would snatch away their wives and monopolize their businesses.

Chief Mwenewenya told a lobbying meeting in Lilongwe this morning organised by the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP).

Minister of homeland security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma says apart from revising the country’s laws on refugees the government has secured some funding for the relocation exercise, a process he said will transform Chitipa.

CCJP national coordinator Bonface Chibwana says they have invited officials from Chitipa district council to appreciate the dire situation at Dzaleka refugee camp for them to understand the government’s idea of relocating the refugees to the district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!