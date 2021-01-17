Chitipa Utd  finally secure first win of the season beating Moyale

Chitipa United finally claimed a first TNM Super League win of the season after beating Moyale Barracks 3-2 on Sunday at Karonga Stadium.

After drawing their very first game, they lost all seven games until the one on Sunday when they got the job done against a rather uninspired Moyale. They are however still at the bottom of the log table with four points now from 9 games.

Mathews Sibale, Alick Phiri and Muhammad Byson scored the three goals for the Inkharamu zga ku Chitipa in the Sunday game while Clifford Fukizi and Hassan Upindi scored for the visiting soldiers.

The win is a relief in the United camp and assistant coach Gift Mkamanga says this much needed win is the beginning of more and more desirable results in the forthcoming games.

“This is a turning point. Our supporters should calm down. We defended well and attacked well. We are not supposed to be in the relegation zone. We will fight hard so that another team goes down there, not us,” remarked Mkamanga.

Moyale Barracks FC Assistant Coach, Prichard Mwansa, said his side was punished from the mistakes it made.

“We made mistakes and we got punished. We didn’t play our normal game. We need to change our attitude because the super league is tough this season,” Mwansa said.

The Lions of Kaning’ina are on position 13 with 6 points from 9 games.

